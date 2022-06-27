                 

*
banner

News

Cooke lead ends at WFEL Fairey

WFEL Fairey take decision to end musical partnership with Adam Cooke as they announce Swiss lead for British Open.

aDAM cOOK
  Adam Cooke was appointed to the role of MD in May 2020.

Monday, 27 June 2022

        

The musical partnership between the WFEL Fairey Band and Musical Director Adam Cooke has come to an end.

Appointed in May 2020 at the beginning of what was to become an almost two-year period of lockdown inactivity, the Northern Irishman was only able to direct them in two major contest appearances.

Major changes

Despite the Stockport band undergoing major changes in personnel, he led them to a solid eighth place finish at the 2021 National Championships.

2022 also started with a well-received RNCM Brass Band Festival appearance after stepping in at late notice, although there was disappointment at a poor return at the North West Area where they failed to qualify for the Albert Hall.

The announcement from the band acknowledged that the conductor had joined during "very difficult times" and that they thanked him "for his effort and energy during this period and wish him well for the future."

Swiss link

It was also revealed that Arsene Duc, MD of Swiss National Champion Valaisia would lead at the forthcoming British Open in September, with week to week preparations undertaken by former Fairey players and conductors, Philip Chalk and Mark Peacock.

Philip led WFEL Fairey from 2007 to 2010, whilst Mark renews a long held family connection that has seen him conduct the band on many occasions.

A WFEL Fairey Band spokesperson said: "Looking ahead, we are delighted that Arsene Duc has agreed to direct us at the British Open. His contest record is outstanding, not just in his native Switzerland but also at the European Championships and the British Open.

Philip and Mark are of course highly successful conductors and will assist Arsene in his preparations. It is a privilege to work with Arsene Duc and to renew our links to Philip and Mark."

Surprise and disappointment

In response to the news, Adam Cooke told 4BR: "It did come as a surprise and has taken a bit of time to process. It's a great disappointment that it seems that the band and myself were on somewhat different pages surrounding the musical direction of travel.

I believe we were at odds about how long-term sustainable success was measured particularly in this new climate, and at a point in what I hoped was a long term plan of development."

It's a great disappointment that it seems that the band and myself were on somewhat different pages surrounding the musical direction of travelAdam Cooke.

Huge challenge

He added: "We had made a determined effort to rebuild from an almost standing start — a huge challenge given the nature of the pandemic and the obvious need to secure a stable long term foundation on which to build.

Embedding the right culture and achieving long term success in any organisation takes time, and for all parties involved to pull in the same direction.

It's unfortunate that on this occasion we haven't been able to get there, but I have huge admiration for the band and wish it and the players well for the future."

        

TAGS: Fairey Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

National plan

Government announces update to English Music Plan for Education

June 27 • Time and money are earmarked to ensure that music has the power to change children's lives in England.

cooperation

Death of Craig Anderson

June 27 • The death has been announced of former Cooperation band player Craig Anderson.

Skelmathorpe

Report & Result: 2022 Morley March & Hymn Tune

June 27 • Skelmanthorpe make it a clean sweep in Morley to return in style to march and hymn tune honours.

aDAM cOOK

Cooke lead ends at WFEL Fairey

June 27 • WFEL Fairey take decision to end musical partnership with Adam Cooke as they announce Swiss lead for British Open.

What's on »

Boarshurst Silver Band - David Morris World Champion Whistler

Saturday 2 July • Uppermill Civic Hall. Lee Street. Uppermill. Saddleworth OL3 6AE

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - KKL Luzern, Switzerland â€“ Brassed Off Live!

Saturday 2 July • Europapl. 1, 6005 Luzern 6005 Luzern

Boarshurst Silver Band - Silk Brass

Sunday 3 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Keithley & Worth Valley Railway - Oxenhope Station

Sunday 3 July • Oxenhope Station K&W Railway. Mill Lane. Oxenhope BD22 9LB

Derwent Brass - THIS IS DERWENT 30! Gala Concert

Saturday 9 July • Allestree Woodlands School Theatre, Blenheim Drive, Allestree, Derby DE22 2LW

Vacancies »

Linthwaite Band

June 27 • We are a friendly 4th section Band, based in Huddersfield, currently looking for front row cornet players and a percussionist.

Harlow Brass Band

June 27 • HBB are a friendly, non-contesting band who have a vacancy for a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We play at various local events and hold our own concert twice a year. We play to a good standard and are looking for an MD who can take us forward.

Blidworth Welfare Band

June 24 • The Championship section Blidworth Welfare band are now accepting applications for the position of BBb bass Player. Following an excellent Midlands area and 1st place at Buxton contest we are looking for a Bass player to join our ranks. .

Pro Cards »

Mike Sheppard

B.A. (Hons) Music
Composer, conductor, teacher, author

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top