Government announces update to English Music Plan for Education

Time and money are earmarked to ensure that music has the power to change children's lives in England.

The long awaited updated National Plan for Music Education has revealed the UK Government's ambition of ensuring that children in England receive at least one hour of music curriculum teaching per week in school time.

Power of Music

The 88 page document titled, 'The Power of Music to Change Lives' builds on the first National Plan for Music which was published in 2011, with the executive summary stating that it recognises that, "more needs to be done to support teachers, leaders, schools, trusts and Music Hubs to deliver the best for children and young people."

In the ministerial foreword, Minister for School Standards, Robin Walker MP and Minister for the Arts, Lord Parkinson stated: "Excellent music education opens opportunities, but it is not simply a means to an end: it is also an end in itself.

It gives children and young people an opportunity to express themselves, to explore their creativity, to work hard at something, persevere and shine. These experiences and achievements stay with them and shape their lives.

That is why music is an essential part of a broad and ambitious curriculum for all pupils. It must not be the preserve of the privileged few. Music should be planned and taught as robustly as any other foundation curriculum subject, as exemplified in the Model Music Curriculum we published last year."

Broadly welcomed

The ambition of the plan has been broadly welcomed, although the Incorporated Society of Musicians (ISM) stated that they would look at its claims closely.

ISM Chief Executive Deborah Annetts stated: "The ISM will take time to review the document forensically and listen to the views of teachers. However, on first reading there looks to be much we can welcome and that our members will be pleased to see included within it.

The plan states that music should be a key part of the school curriculum, which is something that we are very pleased with.

We believe that the plan would be improved if music teachers, parents and other experts had the opportunity to feed in their views on the contents of the plan through official consultation."

Challenges and opportunities

Meanwhile, Chris Cobb, chief executive of ABRSM, added: "The new plan clearly recognises the challenges and opportunities facing music education while reflecting trends and priorities that everyone in the sector knows to be important.

It's encouraging to see a real commitment to inclusion, progression and sustainability, from early years to higher education, something that chimes with our own ambition to enable more people to experience the joy of music by getting involved and finding a personal pathway to making progress."

Key announcements:

All children and young people receive at least one hour per week of 'high quality' curriculum music.

All music educators work in partnership, with children and young people's needs and interests at their heart.

All children and young people with musical interests and talents have the opportunity to progress, including professionally.

Pupils will be given the chance to learn a musical instrument, with new funding worth £25 million for schools to purchase musical instruments and equipment available.

£79 million will be made available every year until 2025 for the Music Hubs programme

Every school will be expected to have a designated music lead or head of department

Every school should write and publish a 'Music Development Plan', including information on how music is staffed and funded.