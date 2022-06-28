                 

Brass in Concert tickets go on sale

Tickets for the 2022 Brass in Concert Championships go on sale today — with a great line-up of bands to enjoy at Sage Gateshead.

Brass in Concert
  Tickets for the event go on sale this morning

Tuesday, 28 June 2022

        

Tickets for the 2022 Brass in Concert Championships will go on sale today (28th June — 10.00am).

The 45th contest takes place on Saturday 19th November and will feature 12 elite level bands from England, Wales and Norway, compered by Frank Renton.

The draw for the contest was made at the recent European Championships in Birmingham and will the bands perform in the following order:

Draw:


Carlton Main Frickley Colliery
Krohnengen
Cory
Hammonds
Flowers
NASUWT Riverside
Brighouse & Rastrick
The GUS Band
Foden's
Friary Brass
Tredegar
Grimethorpe Colliery

The day will run from 11.00am â€” 9.00pm with a 45 minute break scheduled for 3.15pm to allow audience members to grab some refreshments.

Ticket sales

Tickets go on sale from Tuesday 28th June, at 10.00am via the Sage Gateshead website and Box Office: 0191 443 4661 / boxoffice@sagegateshead.com

The Brass in Concert Championship 2022 is sponsored by Yamaha and Banks Group and delivered in partnership with World of Brass.

        

