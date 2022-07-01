Health & Safety at the heart of Elgar Summer School

Thanks to the support of Band Supplies, the Elgar International Brass Band Summer School will gain the addition of a portable defibrillator.

The Elgar International Brass Band Summer School (EIBBSS) has taken steps to enhance its comprehensive Health & Safety procedures with the addition of a portable defibrillator for all events under the EIBBSS and Bolsover Festival of Brass.

From lessons learnt during the Covid pandemic, the organisation has already appointed a professional Health & Safety advisor to oversee these events and who will continue in this role in the future.

Support

The defibrillator has been provided with the support of Ronnie Tennant of Band Supplies Ltd, one of the main sponsors and supporters of the events.

Speaking to 4BR, Course Director Carole Crompton said: "Health & Safety requirements for all those involved in our initiatives is of vital importance and we are immensely grateful that we work with Mark Spotswood, a qualified Health & Safety professional practitioner.

His experience is on hand throughout the courses and events we run, and although we hope never to use it, having a defibrillator on site will ensure we continue to provide the highest levels of health and safety support."

Carole added: "The defibrillator has been kindly supplied as part of the sponsorship package by Ronnie Tennant of Band Supplies Ltd, and we thank him for his generosity and thought to enable us to add such an important item of equipment."

Intervention

In response, Ronnie Tennant told 4BR: "The banding community has been saddened to hear of the loss of friends and family in recent times.

There have also been occasions when lives have been saved by the intervention of people with the knowledge, expertise and especially the equipment to offer immediate help.

This was important to me, and we are delighted to be able to offer this support."

The EIBBSS commences on Sunday 24th July to Friday 29th July 2022 at Malvern College, Worcestershire.