Bulla ready to be Fully Scored

Composer Stephen Bulla is the special guest on the latest Fully Scored podcast.

The renowned Salvationist composer Stephen Bulla is the guest of the team at the Fully Scored podcast.

The 31st episode has just been released with an extensive conversation with one of the most sought-after composers and arrangers in the banding world.

Life and work

Stephen chats about his life as well as his work with the likes of Hollywood composer great, John Williams, the President's Own United States Marines Band, his John Williams and his own music.

Stephen is also put in the 'Bandmastermind' hot seat to test his band trivia knowledge.

The podcast also includes Dr Howard Evans' analysis of the classic Eric Ball work 'The Old Wells' as well as 'Arid Island Album' guest, Dale Caffull, who runs the Salvation Army Music Index website.

Wobplay link

The podcast can be enjoyed on the Wobplay.com website alongside a handpicked playlist of pieces related to the guests and features.

Listeners can hear all 31 episodes free for a month by visiting WOB play and creating a free login.

If listeners subscribe to WOB play or are already subscribed, they can access an even more extended associated playlist.