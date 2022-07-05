                 

*
banner

News

Bulla ready to be Fully Scored

Composer Stephen Bulla is the special guest on the latest Fully Scored podcast.

Fully scored
  The podcast can now be enjoyed through the Wobplay streaming platform

Tuesday, 05 July 2022

        

The renowned Salvationist composer Stephen Bulla is the guest of the team at the Fully Scored podcast.

The 31st episode has just been released with an extensive conversation with one of the most sought-after composers and arrangers in the banding world.

Life and work

Stephen chats about his life as well as his work with the likes of Hollywood composer great, John Williams, the President's Own United States Marines Band, his John Williams and his own music.

Stephen is also put in the 'Bandmastermind' hot seat to test his band trivia knowledge.

The podcast also includes Dr Howard Evans' analysis of the classic Eric Ball work 'The Old Wells' as well as 'Arid Island Album' guest, Dale Caffull, who runs the Salvation Army Music Index website.

Wobplay link

The podcast can be enjoyed on the Wobplay.com website alongside a handpicked playlist of pieces related to the guests and features.

Listeners can hear all 31 episodes free for a month by visiting WOB play and creating a free login.

If listeners subscribe to WOB play or are already subscribed, they can access an even more extended associated playlist.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Fully scored

Bulla ready to be Fully Scored

July 5 • Composer Stephen Bulla is the special guest on the latest Fully Scored podcast.

Frank Wolff

Outstanding honour for remarkable ambassador

July 5 • Brass Bands England honour Frank Wolff for his outstanding services to the brass band movement.

NYBSS

NYBBS opens doors for all inclusive future

July 5 • The National Youth Brass Band of Scotland is opening its doors to help inspire the next generation of young players.

Ian Culross

Culross returns to Leyland

July 5 • The experienced Scottish cornet star returns to Leyland Band for a second tenure as principal cornet.

What's on »

Derwent Brass - THIS IS DERWENT 30! Gala Concert

Saturday 9 July • Allestree Woodlands School Theatre, Blenheim Drive, Allestree, Derby DE22 2LW

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Summer Music Sunday - RHS Harlow Carr Gardens

Sunday 10 July • RHS Harlow Carr Gardens. Crag Lane. Harrogate. HG3 1QB HG3 1QB

Thundersley Brass Band - 'Best of British' themed Summer Concert

Sunday 10 July • Richmond Hall,. Richmond Avenue. Benfleet. Essex SS7 5HA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Milnrow Band

Sunday 10 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Otterbourne Brass -

Sunday 10 July • Chandlers Ford Methodist Church so532gj

Vacancies »

Crofton Silver Band

July 5 • SOLO CORNET & BACK ROW CORNET. Crofton Silver Band are looking for Solo & Back Row Cornets to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.

Crofton Silver Band

July 5 • FLUGEL. Due to work commitments, Crofton Silver Band are looking for a Flugel to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.

Enderby Band

July 5 • We are looking for a cornet player (position negotiable). We have a variety of concerts/contests scheduled to continue our journey in the Championship Section. We use social events to create fantastic team working, so you would be joining a fab group.

Pro Cards »

Chris Wormald

B.Mus (Hons), LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, adjudicator, arranger

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top