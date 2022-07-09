Report & Result: 2022 WMC Championship

Brass Band Willebroek successfully defend their World Championship title in Kerkrade

Brass Band Willebroek led by Frans Violet successfully defended its WMC World Championship title in Kerkrade.

Although the Belgian band did not top either the set-work or own choice programme disciplines over the two days of competition, performances of high-quality discipline and musicality saw them take the honours ahead of Swiss champion Valaisia with Black Dyke in third.

With the withdrawal of fellow Belgian contender Festival Brass Band and Immortal Brass Eternally from Japan due to Covid-19 and air travel problems, just six bands competed for the 4,000 euro first prize and the right to hoist the WMC Concert Division Champions flag in triumph.

Brass Band Schoonhoven was fourth, after the Dutch band led after the first day thanks to an expertly tempered rendition of the set-work 'Contest Music', whilst French champion Hauts-de-France was fifth ahead of American visitors James Madison University.

Heaton teeth

Wilfred Heaton's masterful composition once again bared its teeth on the Friday evening as the six contenders set out their test-piece credentials ahead of their 40 minute own-choice programmes on Saturday afternoon.

It was Schoonhoven that provided judges Dr Robert Childs, Jan van der Roost and Florent Didier with the lead marker, as MD Paul Holland elicited a dynamically controlled, sympathetically informed interpretation that brought the score's inherent transparency to bear.

Aided by excellent individual contributions led by principal cornet Denis Vork, the intricate ensemble detail of the score was clearly delineated without artifice in the cavernous expanse of the Roda Hall.

Little wonder in his post-performance interview Paul Holland said that "everything went to plan". He wasn't wrong.

Austerity

Earlier, a few too many little smudges in the first movement cost Black Dyke the complete technical security required to set an unbeatable marker off the number 1 draw, as they ended the day in second, whilst Brass Band Willebroek's richly mixed ensemble tonality was occasionally at odds with the stark austerity of Heaton's writing in third.

Prof Nicholas told the live broadcast viewers at home that 'Contest Music', "was a proper test-piece"- still as hard "no matter how many times you play it", whilst Willebroek's principal cornet Lode Violet said that every player knew that "every bar should be perfect".

Muscular

Behind them there was much to discuss as Swiss Champion Valaisia's muscular dynamism led to some individual brittleness that scarred their exciting approach, whilst both Haut-de-France and James Madison University couldn't quite match execution to intention.

There was plenty to play for then as the sextet prepared to deliver their 40 minute own-choice sets to an enthusiastic audience and the 'open' adjudication panel of Russell Gray, Jan de Haan and Hannes Buchegger.

Tables turned

Here the tables were turned as Valaisia produced a stunning display of virtuosity under Arsene Duc.

The choregraphed antiphonal opening of Damien Lagger's 'Euroflash' led into a sumptuous performance from Glenn Van Looy of Wim Bex's 'Eagle's Flight' to deservedly give the imperious star the 'Outstanding Soloist' award on a day when all six bands featured their euphonium players.

The driving precision of Kenneth Hesketh's 'Masque' contrasted the cool sophistication of Pat Metheny's 'Letter from Home', before they closed with a brilliant reprise of Bert Appermont's 'A Gabrieli Fantasy' which they had used at the Swiss and European Championships.

All MD, Arsene Duc could say in summing up his feelings in his post-performance interview was that he was "very proud and very happy", especially with the Gabrieli which was in his opinion, "extraordinary in what the composer wants".

Meanwhile, Glenn Van Looy spoke of his delight, not only of his solo performance on a piece that was arranged from the original for the event, but also of the band. "We are a group of friends. It's a joy to be part of."

Deep Willebroek well

Overall though it wasn't enough to make up the ground to snatch victory from their Belgian rivals.

Frans Violet drew deep into Willebroek's well of musical inspiration to provide a balanced set in coming runner-up that also offered an intriguing opening comparison in Damien Lagger's 'Euroflash'.

The hauntingly melancholic sounds of Ben Holling's 'Memories of a Lost Boy' balanced the playful contrasts of Kevin van Giel's accomplished euphonium solo 'Pulcinella', before they closed with Oliver Waespi's coruscating 'Other Lives' that bubbled with dark menace and 'Sliding Doors' intrigue.

It was the vital element in securing overall victory — a knack they have displayed going back to their first European title success in 1993 under their peerless MD that few can match.

Interviewed after their performance, their soloist said that he felt overall it was "really good", despite the somewhat "far away acoustic" in the hall, whilst Lode Violet said that as a young band "we want to do more" although he thought his father "was happy."

Both he and they deserved to be. Much later they were even happier.

Curious segue

Black Dyke's hopes of becoming World Champion for the first time since 1970 ended in disappointment, as their high-powered approach failed to capture the imagination of the judges as much as it did with listeners in the hall.

The amuse-bouche 'A Fantasy of Joy' from Fredrick Schjelderup and substantive main course 'Beethoven' work from Philip Wilby that followed (also based on the 9th Symphony 'Ode to Joy') seemed to offer a curious musical segue.

Both choreographed (the latter featuring no less than 14 cameo solo spotlights) — the opening item somewhat dulled the expectant palette for what was an absorbing 11 minute long interactive audio-visual 'guide' to the brass band, aimed you suspect, much like Benjamin Britten's celebrated 'Purcell' inspired orchestral tour, at a youthful audience.

An eye-popping piece of 'Bravura' euphonium playing by Daniel Thomas led into an excitable account of Peter Graham's 'Triumph of Time', but it wasn't to be enough to see the World Champion title head back to Queensbury.

Admire

Brass Band Schoonhoven couldn't quite repeat the excellence of their test-piece offering, although there was much to admire with the approach and execution of their set — from the opening 'A Brighter Light' by Philip Wilby and 'St Peter's Chorale' by Jonathan Bates, to the closing reprise of their European own-choice selection, 'Fraternity'.

Robbert Vos was the excellent focal point on two movements of Philip Sparke's 'Diamond Concerto'.

Meanwhile, Hauts-de-France also reprised their European own-choice of Pierre-Antoine Savoyet's ornate 'Sinfonietta No 2' to round off a set that embraced Heaton's 'Toccata' and a lovely cameo 'Love Story' specially realised by Howard Snell from his major 'Gallery' test-piece.

James Madison University also showcased their emerging top flight credentials under Kevin Stees, as they under-lined their considered set with a reprise of Paul Lovatt-Cooper's 'And from the Darkness' which was recently used at the North American Brass Band Championships.

World Championship winning joy once again then for Brass Band Willebroek, as they successfully defended their title and waved the WMC flag in triumph following an uplifting results ceremony that featured the spectacle of the infectious enthusiasm of the 12 strong Brass for Africa Ensemble and the energetic playing of the WMC World Youth Brass Band.

More details to follow on other sections when awards made

It was to be the vital element in securing overall victory — a knack they have displayed going back to their first European title success in 1993 under their peerless MD that few can match 4BR

Advertisement

Result:

Championship/Concert Division:

Adjudicators:

Set Work: Dr Robert Childs; Jan van der Roost; Florent Didier

Own Choice programme: Russell Gray; Jan de Haan; Hannes Buchegger

Set-Work: Contest Music (Wilfred Heaton)

Set Work/Own Choice = Total

1. Brass Band Willebroek (Frans Violet): 93.00/97.33 = 95.17

2. Valaisia Brass Band (Arsene Duc): 91.50/98.33 = 94.92

3. Black Dyke (Prof Nicholas Childs): 94.00/95.33 = 94.67

4. Brass Band Schoonhoven (Paul Holland): 95.00/93.00 = 94.00

5. Hauts-de-France Brass Band (Luc Vertommen): 91.00/95.33 = 93.17

6. James Madison University Brass Band (Kevin Stees): 88.00/91.00 = 89.50

Best Set-Work Performance: Brass Band Schoonhoven

Outstanding Soloist in Own Choice Programme: Glenn Van Looy (euphonium) — Valaisia Brass Band