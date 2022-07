Mark Rossall becomes the new President of Freckleton Band

Freckleton Band has announced that Mark Rossall has been appointed their new Band President.

Born and bred in the town he followed his grandfather and great-uncle playing in playing for the band. Despite a period playing with other bands, he returned to become a stalwart player and administrator of the bass section and band library.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Mark now follows his father in becoming Band President, a role we thank him for taking on and continuing his long association with us."