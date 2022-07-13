                 

*
banner

News

Death of John Slezak

The death has been announced of John Slezak, the founder of Spires Brass Band in Maryland, USA.

John Slezak
  The death has been announced of John Slezak

Wednesday, 13 July 2022

        

The death has been reported of John Slezak, the founder and Musical Director of Spires Brass Band in Maryland, USA. He passed away on July 10th.

Founder

The retired high school music educator founded what he referred to as "a traditional British style brass band"in 1994 — the name derived from the numerous church spires seen in the city centre of Frederick, Maryland where they were based.

Under his guidance they became one of the premier music organisations within the state and undertook many memorable concerts with the likes of Allen Vizzutti, Vince and Gabriel DiMartino and pianist Thomas Pandolfi.

The band became a regular favourite at the annual Gettysburg Brass Band Festival and appeared on the iconic 'Today' show on prime time American television.

Outstanding

A graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Music Education and a Master of Arts Degree in Trumpet Performance from Carnegie-Mellon University, he enjoyed an outstanding professional musical life as a player and an educator.

He directed Spires Brass Band to five North American Brass Band Championships, as well as undertaking regular four-concert seasons for 28 years at Frederick Community College.

Civic contribution

The City of Frederick honoured his civic contribution, by making May 22nd, 2010, 'John Slezak Day'. He was also awarded the Key to the City of Frederick, whilst the band also received the honour of a proclamation for enriching the cultural life of Frederick County in 2019.

John passed with his wife of 52 years Gail at his bedside, along with friends many of whom were former high-school students.

The funeral will be held on Monday 18th July with a Funeral Mass 11.00am at St. Katherine's Drexel, 8428 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.

        

TAGS: Spires Brass Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

BBSS

Conducting opportunities on BBSS Course

July 13 • The Brass Band Summer School in Harrogate will offer a fantastic opportunity to broaden your conducting skills with a an extra swagger...

Grimethorpe

It's Adventure time for Grimethorpe

July 13 • A new education initiative aimed at inspiring young players has been launched by Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

Inclusive

National Open Youth Orchestra to launch in Cardiff

July 13 • An inclusive orchestra with a pioneering outlook has been launched in Wales

Dobcross

New duo at Dobcross

July 13 • Two new signings boost the ranks at Dobcross Silver as they look towards their Cheltenham National Final appearance.

What's on »

Newstead Brass - Ripley Music Festival

Saturday 16 July • Crossley Park School Lane, Ripley, Derbyshire DE5 3GT

Boarshurst Silver Band - Besses Boys Band

Sunday 17 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - King's Lynn Corn Exchange

Sunday 17 July • Market Place, KingÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1JW

Abertillery Town Band - Ebbw Fach Choir in Concert for Ukraine

Tuesday 19 July • The Met-Abertillery, Mitre St, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Abertillery Town Band - Ebbw Fach Choir in Concert for Ukraine

Tuesday 19 July • The Metropole Cultural & Conference Centre, Mitre Street, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Vacancies »

Barnsley Brass

July 12 • We have vacancies for 2nd / 3rd cornet players and a 2nd horn player. We rehearse on Mondays and Thursdays 7.45 pm in our own bandroom with associated club at Worsbrough Bridge on A61 south of Barnsley.

Crofton Silver Band

July 11 • SOLO CORNET & BACK ROW CORNET. Crofton Silver Band are looking for Solo & Back Row Cornets to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.

Watford Band

July 10 • Watford Band rehearses twice a week at our premises in Bushey. We also compete and are striving to move to the 3rd section. . We are looking for Bb Bass, 2nd Trombone, Baritone, Horn Players and Percussionists.

Pro Cards »

Ian Porthouse


Cornet soloist, clinician, conductor and adjudicator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top