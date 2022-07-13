Death of John Slezak

The death has been announced of John Slezak, the founder of Spires Brass Band in Maryland, USA.

The death has been reported of John Slezak, the founder and Musical Director of Spires Brass Band in Maryland, USA. He passed away on July 10th.

Founder

The retired high school music educator founded what he referred to as "a traditional British style brass band"in 1994 — the name derived from the numerous church spires seen in the city centre of Frederick, Maryland where they were based.

Under his guidance they became one of the premier music organisations within the state and undertook many memorable concerts with the likes of Allen Vizzutti, Vince and Gabriel DiMartino and pianist Thomas Pandolfi.

The band became a regular favourite at the annual Gettysburg Brass Band Festival and appeared on the iconic 'Today' show on prime time American television.

Outstanding

A graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Music Education and a Master of Arts Degree in Trumpet Performance from Carnegie-Mellon University, he enjoyed an outstanding professional musical life as a player and an educator.

He directed Spires Brass Band to five North American Brass Band Championships, as well as undertaking regular four-concert seasons for 28 years at Frederick Community College.

Civic contribution

The City of Frederick honoured his civic contribution, by making May 22nd, 2010, 'John Slezak Day'. He was also awarded the Key to the City of Frederick, whilst the band also received the honour of a proclamation for enriching the cultural life of Frederick County in 2019.

John passed with his wife of 52 years Gail at his bedside, along with friends many of whom were former high-school students.

The funeral will be held on Monday 18th July with a Funeral Mass 11.00am at St. Katherine's Drexel, 8428 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.