New initiative takes Alpine root in Colorado

A new brass and percussion academy hopes to attract a new generation of brass band students to Colorado.

Western Colorado University marked the oldest and longest running brass band tradition in the United States outside of the Salvation Army this week.

Capstone concert

Members of the Colorado Brass Band converged for a week of rehearsals and a capstone concert in the beautiful surroundings of Gunnison Colorado, perched in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, to celebrate 60 years of music making.

Newly appointed Musical Director, Dr. Brett M. Keating, who is also Director of Bands & Brass at Western Colorado University, enlisted two special guests to help with the celebrations.

Guest conductor, Dr. Tom Davoren (Director of Bands at Benedictine College) and trumpet soloist Bill Dunn of the US Navy Band brought their extensive brass band knowledge and expertise, plus a trumpet high-wire act that left a huge impression on the packed audience.

In addition to continuing to build on the band's 60 year legacy, Brett Keating and Dr. Ben Justis (Director of Percussion & Music Theory- Western Colorado University) also took the opportunity to launch a new initiative for high school brass musicians.

Exciting initiative

Speaking to 4BR, Brett told 4BR: "It's such an exciting initiative. The Alpine Brass & Percussion Academy is supported by an all-star faculty of Tom Davoren, Bill Dunn, Michael Horsford, Ben Justis, Brett Keating, and Kelly Misko.

Keen students will be able to attend from all across Colorado and enjoyed lessons, masterclasses, chamber music coachings, faculty recitals, and of course rehearsing and performing with the Colorado Brass Band.

He added: "The mission of the Academy goes beyond sharing experiences in brass band education but extends to community building and igniting a passion of brass banding in young people."

Further information:

For further information about the initiative go to: https://www.alpinebrass.academy/