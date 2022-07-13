                 

*
banner

News

New initiative takes Alpine root in Colorado

A new brass and percussion academy hopes to attract a new generation of brass band students to Colorado.

Western
  The University will offer a warm welcome to musicians

Wednesday, 13 July 2022

        

Western Colorado University marked the oldest and longest running brass band tradition in the United States outside of the Salvation Army this week.

Capstone concert

Members of the Colorado Brass Band converged for a week of rehearsals and a capstone concert in the beautiful surroundings of Gunnison Colorado, perched in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, to celebrate 60 years of music making.

Newly appointed Musical Director, Dr. Brett M. Keating, who is also Director of Bands & Brass at Western Colorado University, enlisted two special guests to help with the celebrations.

Guest conductor, Dr. Tom Davoren (Director of Bands at Benedictine College) and trumpet soloist Bill Dunn of the US Navy Band brought their extensive brass band knowledge and expertise, plus a trumpet high-wire act that left a huge impression on the packed audience.

In addition to continuing to build on the band's 60 year legacy, Brett Keating and Dr. Ben Justis (Director of Percussion & Music Theory- Western Colorado University) also took the opportunity to launch a new initiative for high school brass musicians.

Exciting initiative

Speaking to 4BR, Brett told 4BR: "It's such an exciting initiative. The Alpine Brass & Percussion Academy is supported by an all-star faculty of Tom Davoren, Bill Dunn, Michael Horsford, Ben Justis, Brett Keating, and Kelly Misko.

Keen students will be able to attend from all across Colorado and enjoyed lessons, masterclasses, chamber music coachings, faculty recitals, and of course rehearsing and performing with the Colorado Brass Band.

He added: "The mission of the Academy goes beyond sharing experiences in brass band education but extends to community building and igniting a passion of brass banding in young people."

Further information:

For further information about the initiative go to: https://www.alpinebrass.academy/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

BBSS

Conducting opportunities on BBSS Course

July 13 • The Brass Band Summer School in Harrogate will offer a fantastic opportunity to broaden your conducting skills with an extra swagger...

Grimethorpe

It's Adventure time for Grimethorpe

July 13 • A new education initiative aimed at inspiring young players has been launched by Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

Inclusive

National Open Youth Orchestra to launch in Cardiff

July 13 • An inclusive orchestra with a pioneering outlook has been launched in Wales

Dobcross

New duo at Dobcross

July 13 • Two new signings boost the ranks at Dobcross Silver as they look towards their Cheltenham National Final appearance.

What's on »

Newstead Brass - Ripley Music Festival

Saturday 16 July • Crossley Park School Lane, Ripley, Derbyshire DE5 3GT

Boarshurst Silver Band - Besses Boys Band

Sunday 17 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - King's Lynn Corn Exchange

Sunday 17 July • Market Place, KingÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1JW

Abertillery Town Band - Ebbw Fach Choir in Concert for Ukraine

Tuesday 19 July • The Met-Abertillery, Mitre St, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Abertillery Town Band - Ebbw Fach Choir in Concert for Ukraine

Tuesday 19 July • The Metropole Cultural & Conference Centre, Mitre Street, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Vacancies »

Barnsley Brass

July 12 • We have vacancies for 2nd / 3rd cornet players and a 2nd horn player. We rehearse on Mondays and Thursdays 7.45 pm in our own bandroom with associated club at Worsbrough Bridge on A61 south of Barnsley.

Crofton Silver Band

July 11 • SOLO CORNET & BACK ROW CORNET. Crofton Silver Band are looking for Solo & Back Row Cornets to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.

Watford Band

July 10 • Watford Band rehearses twice a week at our premises in Bushey. We also compete and are striving to move to the 3rd section. . We are looking for Bb Bass, 2nd Trombone, Baritone, Horn Players and Percussionists.

Pro Cards »

Darren R. Hawken

PGdip, BMus(hons) PGCE, dipABRSM, LRSM
Conductor, Arranger, Teacher, Adjudicator, Band Trainer

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top