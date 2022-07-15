Right trousers for Murrill

Jayne Murrill will lead WFEL Fairey in their great family film fun accompanying Wallace & Gromit on their wrong trouser adventures.

Jayne Murrill, the Musical Director of East London Brass will lead WFEL Fairey Band in their innovative accompaniment to a special screening of the popular animated film, 'Wallace and Gromit: The Wrong Trousers' in Stockport this weekend.

The band has teamed up with the film producers Aardman for the special performance of the Academy Award winning short film at Stockport Plaza cinema on Sunday 17th July at 3.30pm.

Worldwide phenomenon

Almost 30 years since the family film premiered to create a worldwide phenomenon, it will see the Jayne direct the score which has been specially transcribed in association with Aardman and Julian Nott.

Aardman's productions are famed for their appeal and wit, from 'Wallace & Gromit' to 'Shaun the Sheep', 'Timmy Time' and 'Morph'. Their feature films have won multiple Oscars and BAFTAs.

Devious penguin

The 1993 stop motion animated film directed by Nick Park tells the tale of eccentric inventor Wallace as he is forced to take in a new lodger, a devious penguin, called Feathers McGraw.

Wallace's loyal canine companion, Gromit, is moved out of his bedroom to make way for the new guest, but he soon discovers all is not as it seems when the cool-as-a-cucumber new arrival takes a keen interest in Wallace's techno-trousers!

Jayne is no stranger to 'live accompaniment', having performed the soundtrack to 'The Snowman' animated film with East London Brass.