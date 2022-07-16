Report & Results: 2022 New Zealand National Championships

Victory for Wellington Brass as they retain their National title on home ground with section accolades for Auckland City Brass, Upper Hutt Brass, North Shore Brass Academy and Auckland City Youth Band.

Wellington Brass continued their elite level dominance of New Zealand banding by securing a fourth consecutive A Grade National title in their home city on the weekend.

It was the band's eighth title success since 2013 under MD, David Bremner, with their tri-discipline victory based on an unprecedented perfect score for their sacred item 'Ave Maria', backed by further three point margin over eventual runner-up North Shore Brass on the set-work, 'Heroes' by Bruce Broughton.

Lead

It gave a comfortable lead to take into the second day of competition at the Michael Fowler Centre, where despite North Shore's thrilling rendition of 'Spiriti', their own accomplished account of 'Fraternity' from the number 1 draw saw them secure the famous Gold Cup Trophy once again.

MD, David Bremner was also able to lift the prestigious KGL Smith Memorial Trophy as winning conductor, whilst their outstanding euphonium player Luke Spence and cornet section claimed individual awards.

North Shore certainly pushed their rivals all the way, as their animated MD Harmen Vanhoorne (sporting electric blue sports trainers to match his band's stage jackets), inspired a trio of high-class performances to come runner-up.

There was a delight for Hamilton City Brass in third, as they claimed their best ever A Grade result with a trio of well worked performances under MD, Mason Elliott. Their classy principal cornet Todd Smith took the individual honours in the own choice discipline for his contribution to their excellent account of 'Fraternity'.

In what could be a significant change in the competitive dynamic of elite level banding in the country, 2021 B Grade champion Brass Whanganui ended joint fourth with Waitakere Auckland Brass, with Canterbury Brass in sixth.

Former champion Woolston Brass long search for another National title will now extend to eleven years as they could only finish seventh ahead of another former multiple winner, St Kilda Brass.

Perfect

Adjudicator Kenneth Young gave a brief but telling synopsis of his thought processes before the announcement of the results, justifying his award of a maximum score of 50 points for Wellington's sacred item performance, as it was in his words, "perfect — and I mean perfect".

He went on to say that the set-work 'Heroes' was "managed well by everyone" and that all the bands gave "excellent performances".

However, he did feel that despite the "wonderful array" of own-choice selections on show the old maxim of, "you don't have to play fast to make it sound fast" should have been more carefully observed.

It was a telling observation on a day when freneticism all too often robbed the music of poise and style. "Don't be afraid to obtain textural clarity and accuracy by pulling things back a few notches," he said.

Poise and command

Poise and textural command were certainly the hallmarks of the overall champions and runner-up who ended up in what was a head-to-head battle for the 2022 honours.

David Bremner brought the essential 'can-do' precision vibrancy to Wellington's account of Bruce Broughton's Apollo 11 inspired set-work without losing the sense of exciting adventure, whilst Harmen Vanhoorne generated evocative mixes of colour and purpose to his take on the helter-skelter ride of Thomas Doss's 'Spiriti'.

On these performances, the two bands now stand a margin ahead of rivals, with much to look forward to in Dunedin next year.

B Grade:

Auckland City Brass secured a commanding victory under MD, Mark Close in claiming their first B Grade title since 1985.

A clean sweep of all three elements saw them lift the Championship Challenge Shield, plus the Belgrave Cup, Norman Thorne Memorial Trophy and Caldwell Cup.

The substantive haul of silverware was completed by the MD receiving the Post Nicholas Band Trophy and principal cornet Jake Krishmurti winning both individual honours.

Adjudicator Kenneth Young felt it was "an outstanding" overall level of performance that gave them the honours on their sacred item, 'Cantilia', the set-work, 'Aotearoa — Land of the Long White Cloud' and their own-choice selection of 'Paganini Variations'.

Second place went to Marlborough District Brass, with joint third place going to Hutt City Brass and Addington Brass.

C Grade:

There was also a great deal of excellent playing on show at the nearby Wellington College, which hosted a very keenly fought C Grade contest.

The destination of the NZBBA Challenge Cup was decided by the narrowest of margins, as Upper Hutt led by Aaron Lloydd pipped rivals, Tauranga City Brass and Woolston Concert Brass — each claiming an element of the tri-discipline event.

Woolston topped the sacred item, with Upper Hutt taking the set-work honours with their performance of 'Napoleon on the Alps'. It proved to be crucial as Tauranga City Brass claimed the own-choice accolade with their rendition of Jan de Haan's 'The Patriots'.

However, Upper Hutt just had enough in the tank on 'The Once and Future King' to come joint second and claim the honours for the first time.

D Grade:

The future of North Shore Brass certainly seems rosy as their youth Academy band secured the D Grade National title under MD, Andrew Leech.

Their excellent renditions of their sacred item, plus own-choice selections of the march, 'Punchinello' and Christopher Bond's 'Neverland' saw them claim a clear margin of victory over rivals Maamaloa Brass, with Kumeu Brass and Buzzing Brass Wellington in joint third.

Youth Grade:

There was a great deal of spirited enthusiasm and talent on show in the Youth Grade event as both eventual champion Auckland City Youth Brass and Buzzing Brass Wellington Youth showcased their emerging qualities under two hugely encouraging MDs.

Champion of Champions:

The traditional solo and ensemble contests once again provided wonderful entertainment ahead of the main contesting events.

The Blue Riband 'Champion of Champions' accolade was won by Murray Borthwick of North Shore Brass. One of the most popular performers at the event over many years, Murray finally claimed the Errol Mason Memorial Trophy with a cultured rendition of 'Sunday in the Park' by Philip Sparke.

It saw him take the title some 44 years after winning the Junior 'Champion of Champions' version in 1978. He had earlier also claimed the keenly contested 'Masters' title and was third in the Invitation Slow Melody, won by David Maas.

Runner-up was Byron Newton of Wellington Brass with former winner Tyme Marsters in third.

First presented in 1927, Murray's name is now engraved next to some of the finest performers in New Zealand banding such as Rodney Sutton, Ross McGavin, Riki McDonnell, Trevor Bremner, Philip Johnstone and seven time winner Errol Mason himself.

A potential future winner of the award claimed the Junior Champion of Champions title, as cornet player Liam Wright of North Shore Brass took the WP Smith Memorial Cup for a third year in a row ahead of trombonist Issac Oram with percussionist Sho Woodhouse in third.

Fraternity

Before the 2022 Championships came to an end, adjudicator Kenneth Young spoke of the welcoming sense of "fraternity"that he felt had been displayed throughout the event — especially in relation to the bands that found their competitiveness affected by losing players to Covid-19 restrictions.

That had earlier been spoken off by New Zealand BBA President John Sullivan in thanking the local organisers for their superb efforts in putting on the event following the Covid-19 enforced hiatus.

It was also shown by the mark of generosity shown by sponsors Besson who donated over $60,000 of instruments to schools and organisations in Tonga following the devastation endured by communities there due to the January 2022 earthquake.

Iwan Fox

Results:

A Grade:

Set Work: Heroes (Bruce Broughton)

Adjudicator: Kenneth Young

Sacred item/Set Work/Own Choice = Total

1. Wellington Brass (David Bremner): 50/94/91 = 235.0

2. North Shore Brass (Harmen Vanhoorne): 48/91/94 = 233.0

3. Hamilton City Brass (Mason Elliot): 47/87/89 = 223.0

4= Brass Whanganui (Bruce Jellyman): 48.5/90/83 = 221.5

4= Waitakere Auckland Brass (Grant Langdon): 46.5/89/86 = 221.5

6. Canterbury Brass (Andrew Snell): 47.5/85/87 = 219.5

7. Woolston Brass (Tyme Masters): 48/87/84 = 219.0

8. St Kilda Brass (Alan Spence): 47/85/85 = 217.0

Sacred Item: Wellington Brass

Test Piece: Wellington Brass

Own Choice: North Shore Brass

Outstanding Soloist in Set Work: Luke Spence (euphonium) — Wellington Brass

Outstanding Section in Set Work: Cornets of Wellington Brass

Outstanding Principal Cornet in Own Choice: Todd Smith (Hamilton City Brass)

B Grade:

Set Work: Aotearoa — Land of the Long White Cloud (Philip Sparke)

Adjudicator: Kenneth Young

Sacred item/Set Work/Own Choice = Total

1. Auckland City Brass (Mark Close): 48.5/91/92 = 231.5

2. Marlborough District Brass (Robin Randall): 47.5/88/89 = 224.5

3= Hutt City Brass (Matt Stein): 47.5/89/82 = 218.5

3= Addington Brass (Adrian Dalton): 46.5/85/87 = 218.5

5. Trust Porirua City Brass (Clynton Payne): 46/86/86 = 218

6. Alpine Energy Timaru Brass (Paul Black): 45.5/84/84 = 213.5

Sacred Item: Auckland City Brass

Test Piece: Auckland City Brass

Own Choice: Auckland City Brass

Best Soloist in Test Piece: Jake Krishmurti (cornet) — Auckland City Brass

Best Principal Cornet in Own Choice: Jake Krishmurti (Auckland City Brass)

C Grade:

Set Work: Napoleon on the Alps (Philip Harper)

Adjudicator: Mark Carter

Sacred item/Set Work/Own Choice = Total

1. Upper Hutt Brass (Aaron Lloydd): 45/91/90 = 226

2. Tauranga City Brass (Steve Thompson): 44.5/87/94 = 225.5

3. Woolston Concert Brass (Kevin Hickman): 45.5/89/90 = 224.5

4. Howick Brass (Brendan Agnew): 42.5/86/88 = 216.5

5. Matamata Brass (Glenn Richards): 43.5/85/86 = 214.5

6. Te Awamutu Brass (Sarah Carroll): 42/85/87 = 214

7. Levin & District Brass (Colin Honey): 42/81/88 = 211

8. Hawera Brass Band (Karl Anderson): 42.5/80/84 = 206.5

Sacred Item: Woolston Concert Brass

Set Work: Upper Hutt Brass

Own Choice: Tauranga City Brass

D Grade:

Set Work: Kinloch (Jack Bewley)

Adjudicator: Mark Carter

Sacred item/Own Choice/Stage March = Total

1. North Shore Brass Academy (Andrew Leech): 86/84/81 = 251

2. Maamaloa Brass (Kalino Pongi): 83/83/81 = 247

3= Kumeu Brass (Linda Filimoehala): 78/82/83 = 243

3= Buzzing Brass Wellington (Byron Newton): 82/81/80 = 243

5. Whanganui Concert Brass (Bruce Jellyman): 81/80/79 = 240

6. Cambridge Brass (Rob Hocking): 80/79/78 = 237

7. Masterton District Brass Bruce Roberts): 76/68/78 = 222

Sacred Item: North Shore Brass Academy Band

Own Choice: North Shore Brass Academy Band

Stage March: Kumeu Brass

Youth Grade:

Own Choice/Concert = Total

1. Auckland City Youth Brass (Josh Rogan): 90/91 = 181

2. Buzzing Brass Wellington Youth (Byron Newton): 88/90 = 178

Own Choice: Auckland City Youth Brass

Concert Programme: Auckland City Youth Brass

Best Soloist in the Youth Grade: Hamish Williams (tuba) — Buzzing Brass Wellington Youth