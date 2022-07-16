Results: 2022 New Zealand National Championships

Results:
A Grade:
Set Work: Heroes (Bruce Broughton)
Adjudicator: Kenneth Young
Sacred item/Set Work/Own Choice = Total
1. Wellington Brass (David Bremner): 50/94/91 = 235.0
2. North Shore Brass (Harmen Vanhoorne): 48/91/94 = 233.0
3. Hamilton City Brass (Mason Elliot): 47/87/89 = 223.0
4. Brass Whanganui (Bruce Jellyman): 48.5/90/83 = 221.5
5. Waitakere Auckland Brass (Grant Langdon): 46.5/89/86 = 221.5
6. Canterbury Brass (Andrew Snell): 47.5/85/87 = 219.5
7. Woolston Brass (Tyme Masters): 48/87/84 = 219.0
8. St Kilda Brass (Alan Spence): 47/85/85 = 21.00
Sacred Item: Wellington Brass
Test Piece: Wellington Brass
Own Choice: North Shore Brass
Outstanding Soloist in Set Work: Euphonium (Wellington Brass)
Outstanding Section in Set Work: Cornets of Wellington Brass
Outstanding Principal Cornet in Own Choice: Hamilton City Brass
B Grade:
Set Work: Aotearoa — Land of the Long White Cloud (Philip Sparke)
Adjudicator: Kenneth Young
Sacred item/Set Work/Own Choice = Total
1. Auckland City Brass (Mark Close): 48.5/91/92 = 231.5
2. Marlborough District Brass (Robin Randall): 47.5/88/89 = 224.5
3. Hutt City Brass (Matt Stein): 47.5/89/82 = 218.5*
4. Addington Brass (Adrian Dalton): 46.5/85/87 = 218.5
5. Trust Porirua City Brass (Clynton Payne): 46/86/86 = 218
6. Alpine Energy Timaru Brass (Paul Black): 45.5/84/84 = 213.5
Sacred Item: Auckland City Brass
Test Piece: Auckland City Brass
Own Choice: Auckland City Brass
Best Soloist in Test Piece: Solo Cornet (Auckland City Brass)
Best Principal Cornet in Own Choice: Auckland City Brass
C Grade:
Set Work: Napoleon on the Alps (Philip Harper)
Adjudicator: Mark Carter
Sacred item/Set Work/Own Choice = Total
1. Upper Hutt Brass (Aaron Lloydd): 45/91/90 = 226
2. Tauranga City Brass (Steve Thompson): 44.5/87/94 = 225.5
3. Woolston Concert Brass (Kevin Hickman): 45.5/89/90 = 224.5
4. Howick Brass (Brendan Agnew): 42.5/86/88 = 216.5
5. Matamata Brass (Glenn Richards): 43.5/85/86 = 214.5
6. Te Awamutu Brass (Sarah Carroll): 42/85/87 = 214
7. Levin & District Brass (Colin Honey): 42/81/88 = 211
8. Hawera Brass Band (Karl Anderson): 42.5/80/84 = 206.5
Sacred Item: Woolston Concert Brass
Set Work: Upper Hutt Brass
Own Choice: Tauranga City Brass
D Grade:
Set Work: Kinloch (Jack Bewley)
Adjudicator: Mark Carter
Sacred item/Own Choice/Stage March = Total
1. North Shore Brass Academy (Andrew Leech): 86/84/81 = 251
2. Maamaloa Brass (Kalino Pongi): 83/83/81 = 247
3. Kumeu Brass (Linda Filimoehala): 78/82/83 = 243
4. Buzzing Brass Wellington (Byron Newton): 82/81/80 = 243
5. Whanganui Concert Brass (Bruce Jellyman): 81/80/79 = 240
6. Cambridge Brass (Rob Hocking): 80/79/78 = 237
7. Masterton District Brass Bruce Roberts): 76/68/78 = 222
Sacred Item: North Shore Brass Academy Band
Own Choice: North Shore Brass Academy Band
Stage March: Kumeu Brass
Youth Grade:
Own Choice/Concert = Total
1. Auckland City Youth Brass (Josh Rogan): 90/91 = 181
2. Buzzing Brass Wellington Youth (Byron Newton): 88/90 = 178
Own Choice: Auckland City Youth Brass
Concert Programme: Auckland City Youth Brass
Best Soloist in the Youth Grade: Tuba (Buzzing Brass Wellington Youth)