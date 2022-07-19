Wychavon just has enough room...

A great response from bands means that there are now only a couple of places left in the Fourth Section to be filled for the contest later this year.

The organisers of the Wychavon Festival of Brass have told 4BR that they are delighted by the response from bands wishing to enter the event to be held in Evesham, Worcestershire on 29th October.

The recent announcement made through 4BR has resulted in only a couple of spots remaining to be filled in the Fourth Section where, alongside registered bands, unregistered or training bands are welcome.

High numbers

Speaking to 4BR, WFB Chairperson, Val Trim said: "We are delighted with the high numbers of bands entering this year and have close to 70 performances on our schedule.

We are particularly pleased by the response in Sections 3 and 4 which show that bands are building back towards a competitive return and appreciate our relaxed approach and our desire to help them take to the stage."

Waiting lists

Val added: "Strictly speaking, we have two months to go until the close of entries and bands are welcome to apply for those places that fall vacant following late withdrawals.

However, except for just a couple of places, bands entering now cannot be absolutely guaranteed a spot and will be placed on waiting lists. Should a place not become available then entry fees will be returned."

Tickets

Day tickets for the event are £10 and children under 12 still get in for free.

In response to demand in 2021 a youth ticket for those between 12 and 18 is available for the first time at £4.

Discounted tickets are available in advance at: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/wychavon-festival-of-brass/