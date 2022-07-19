Piano pitch at the BBSS

Delegates at the Brass Band Summer School in Harrogate can enjoy exploring their solo potential under the guidance of Dr Robert Childs and pianist Matthew McCombie.

Delegates at the Brass Band Summer School in Harrogate this year will be able to enjoy a variety of performances opportunities.

Not only will there a focus on traditional band and chamber ensemble playing , but under the expert guidance of Dr Robert Childs, players will also enjoy the opportunity to perform as soloists with resident pianist, Matthew McCombie.

Varied opportunities

Speaking about the approach, BBSS Horn tutor, Owen Farr told 4BR: "We try to give delegates as many varied opportunities to perform in different settings as possible.

Nothing is compulsory, but the opportunity is there to rehearse and perform with Matthew should anyone wish to.

In addition, tutors will be on hand to coach any ensembles, and when it comes to chamber coaching, we're extremely fortunate to have two chamber experts in the form of Fine Arts Brass tubist, Les Neish and Bones Apart trombonist, Becky Smith."

Sign up

So, if you've always wanted to play a solo with piano, or you have a quartet, quintet or anything else that you'd like to work on with others, sign up for the Brass Band Summer School and bring your music with you!

The Brass Band Summer School will take place at Harrogate Ladies' College from 7th-13th August.

To book your place visit www.brassbandsummerschool.com or contact Bookings Administrator, Liz Lancaster: admin@brassbandsummerschool.com / +44 (0) 7789 841041