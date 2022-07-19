                 

*
banner

News

Piano pitch at the BBSS

Delegates at the Brass Band Summer School in Harrogate can enjoy exploring their solo potential under the guidance of Dr Robert Childs and pianist Matthew McCombie.

BBSS
  The Brass Band Summer School takes place in Harrogate next month

Tuesday, 19 July 2022

        

Delegates at the Brass Band Summer School in Harrogate this year will be able to enjoy a variety of performances opportunities.

Not only will there a focus on traditional band and chamber ensemble playing , but under the expert guidance of Dr Robert Childs, players will also enjoy the opportunity to perform as soloists with resident pianist, Matthew McCombie.

Varied opportunities

Speaking about the approach, BBSS Horn tutor, Owen Farr told 4BR: "We try to give delegates as many varied opportunities to perform in different settings as possible.

Nothing is compulsory, but the opportunity is there to rehearse and perform with Matthew should anyone wish to.

In addition, tutors will be on hand to coach any ensembles, and when it comes to chamber coaching, we're extremely fortunate to have two chamber experts in the form of Fine Arts Brass tubist, Les Neish and Bones Apart trombonist, Becky Smith."

Sign up

So, if you've always wanted to play a solo with piano, or you have a quartet, quintet or anything else that you'd like to work on with others, sign up for the Brass Band Summer School and bring your music with you!

The Brass Band Summer School will take place at Harrogate Ladies' College from 7th-13th August.

To book your place visit www.brassbandsummerschool.com or contact Bookings Administrator, Liz Lancaster: admin@brassbandsummerschool.com / +44 (0) 7789 841041

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

David Bremner

Interview with David Bremner

July 19 • 4BR catches up with the conductor of Wellington Brass Band after they successfully defended their New Zealand National title in their home city.

BBSS

Piano pitch at the BBSS

July 19 • Delegates at the Brass Band Summer School in Harrogate can enjoy exploring their solo potential under the guidance of Dr Robert Childs and pianist Matthew McCombie.

Wychavon

Wychavon just has enough room...

July 19 • A great response from bands means that there are now only a couple of places left in the Fourth Section to be filled for the contest later this year.

Sunshine

4BR Quiz: Scorchio!!!

July 19 • Find the meteorological quiz link and four great CDs will be on their way to you to enjoy...

What's on »

Newstead Brass - Ripley Music Festival

Saturday 16 July • Crossley Park School Lane, Ripley, Derbyshire DE5 3GT

Boarshurst Silver Band - Besses Boys Band

Sunday 17 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Boarshurst Silver Band -

Sunday 17 July • Diggle Hotel. Station Houses. Diggle. Saddleworth OL3 5JZ

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - King's Lynn Corn Exchange

Sunday 17 July • Market Place, KingÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1JW

Abertillery Town Band - Ebbw Fach Choir in Concert for Ukraine

Tuesday 19 July • The Met-Abertillery, Mitre St, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Vacancies »

Boarshurst Silver Band

July 16 • After a recent 2nd place in Spring Festival and a successful Whit Friday, Boarshurst Silver Band are looking for a front row cornet and bass trombone to complete our team. We rehearse Mondays and Thursdays 8-10pm in Greenfield, Saddleworth.

Harlow Brass Band

July 14 • HBB are a friendly, non-contesting band who have a vacancy for a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We play at various local events and hold our own concert twice a year. We play to a good standard and are looking for an MD who can take us forward.

Chinnor Silver

July 14 • We are looking for a TUTTI CORNET and Bb BASS to join and help move the band forward,. rehearsals are held on a Wednesday in our own bandroom with extras when needed.. Good but realistic diary of bookings

Pro Cards »

Gordon Eddison

B Ed (Hons). Member AoBBA.
Conductor and Adjudicator.

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top