Interview with David Bremner

4BR is joined by David Bremner, the conductor of Wellington Brass who last weekend maintained their elite level dominance of New Zealand banding by securing a fourth consecutive A Grade National title in their home city.
It was the band's eighth title success since 2013 with their tri-discipline victory based on an unprecedented perfect score for their sacred item 'Ave Maria'.
It was further backed by a three point margin over eventual runner-up North Shore Brass on the set-work, 'Heroes' by Bruce Broughton and a impressive rendition of their own-choice selection of 'Fraternity' by Thierry Deleruyelle.