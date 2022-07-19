Interview with David Bremner

4BR catches up with the conductor of Wellington Brass Band after they successfully defended their New Zealand National title in their home city.

4BR is joined by David Bremner, the conductor of Wellington Brass who last weekend maintained their elite level dominance of New Zealand banding by securing a fourth consecutive A Grade National title in their home city.

It was the band's eighth title success since 2013 with their tri-discipline victory based on an unprecedented perfect score for their sacred item 'Ave Maria'.

It was further backed by a three point margin over eventual runner-up North Shore Brass on the set-work, 'Heroes' by Bruce Broughton and a impressive rendition of their own-choice selection of 'Fraternity' by Thierry Deleruyelle.