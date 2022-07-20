                 

Interview with Kenny Crookston

We catch up with the CEO of Brass Bands England to find out more about the reasons behind the decisions to make significant changes to the National Youth Band Championships of Great Britain.

Wednesday, 20 July 2022

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR is catching up with Brass Bands England CEO Kenny Crookston following the news that that they are to implement significant changes to its flagship National Youth Championships for 2023.

It will see a new Besson Prodige Showcase Section as well as a Performance Section replacing the Elementary and Intermediate Sections.

The Blue Riband Championship Section remains but will no longer have a set-test piece requirement.

All this and all sections will be open to performers who have not reached their 19th birthday with the English entry to the European Youth Brass Band Championships adjusted to align with its age restrictions for participation.

The qualification place for the EYBBC Premier Section will now go to the highest placed English band in the Trophy Section of UniBrass, rather than any band participating in the National Youth Championships.

Meanwhile, the invitation to the EYBBC Development Section will now be awarded to the highest placed English band in the Championship Section of the Youth Champs.

Plenty to chat about then...

        

