Thirteen bands head for Troon

There will be plenty of great brass band entertainment on show at the West of Scotland BBA contest in Troon next month.

Thirteen bands will take to the stage at this year's West of Scotland Entertainment Contest to be held at the Walker Hall in Troon on Saturday 27th August.

The successor to the former Land O' Burns contest, it has become a popular fixture in the Scottish banding calendar with bands from Championship to Fourth Section providing an eclectic mix of repertoire in search of the various title winning nods of appreciation from adjudicator Alan Fernie.

Competing bands:



Broxburn & Livingston (Alistair Gibson)

Coalburn Silver (Gareth Bowman)

Dalmellington (Gary J Williams)

Dunaskin Doon (Paul Drury)

Irvine & Dreghorn (Lewis Bettles)

Johnstone (Mark Good)

Kingdom Brass (Paul Drury)

Kirkintilloch Kelvin (Lewis Bettles)

MacTaggart Scott Loanhead (George Cameron)

Newmains & District (Michael Marzella)

Newmilns & Galston (Allan Friel)

Renfrew Burgh (Steven Craig)

Shotts St Patrick's (Andrew Shaw)

