                 

*
banner

News

Thirteen bands head for Troon

There will be plenty of great brass band entertainment on show at the West of Scotland BBA contest in Troon next month.

wbba
  The contest has attracted 13 competing bands

Thursday, 21 July 2022

        

Thirteen bands will take to the stage at this year's West of Scotland Entertainment Contest to be held at the Walker Hall in Troon on Saturday 27th August.

The successor to the former Land O' Burns contest, it has become a popular fixture in the Scottish banding calendar with bands from Championship to Fourth Section providing an eclectic mix of repertoire in search of the various title winning nods of appreciation from adjudicator Alan Fernie.

Competing bands:


Broxburn & Livingston (Alistair Gibson)
Coalburn Silver (Gareth Bowman)
Dalmellington (Gary J Williams)
Dunaskin Doon (Paul Drury)
Irvine & Dreghorn (Lewis Bettles)
Johnstone (Mark Good)
Kingdom Brass (Paul Drury)
Kirkintilloch Kelvin (Lewis Bettles)
MacTaggart Scott Loanhead (George Cameron)
Newmains & District (Michael Marzella)
Newmilns & Galston (Allan Friel)
Renfrew Burgh (Steven Craig)
Shotts St Patrick's (Andrew Shaw)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Chets

Chet's crescendo of generosity to help young Ukrainian musicians

July 21 • The general public has given great support to help displaced young Ukrainian musicians in Manchester.

wbba

Thirteen bands head for Troon

July 21 • There will be plenty of great brass band entertainment on show at the West of Scotland BBA contest in Troon next month.

dR tHOMPOSN

New Principal lead at Victoria College of Music & Drama

July 21 • Dr. Stewart Thompson is the new principal at the independent examinations board.

Turner

End of Turner era at Llwydcoed

July 21 • One of the most successful musical partnerships in Welsh banding has reached its final chord.

What's on »

Newstead Brass - Ripley Music Festival

Saturday 16 July • Crossley Park School Lane, Ripley, Derbyshire DE5 3GT

Boarshurst Silver Band - Besses Boys Band

Sunday 17 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Boarshurst Silver Band -

Sunday 17 July • Diggle Hotel. Station Houses. Diggle. Saddleworth OL3 5JZ

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - King's Lynn Corn Exchange

Sunday 17 July • Market Place, KingÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1JW

Abertillery Town Band - Ebbw Fach Choir in Concert for Ukraine

Tuesday 19 July • The Met-Abertillery, Mitre St, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Vacancies »

Harlow Brass Band

July 20 • HBB are a friendly, non-contesting band who have a vacancy for a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We play at various local events and hold our own concert twice a year. We play to a good standard and are looking for an MD who can take us forward.

City of Bath Brass Band

July 20 • Due to player relocation the band are looking to appoint players for the following positions: Principal Cornet, Soprano Cornet, 1st Trombone. We are an ambitious 3rd section band representing the City of Bath, with a varied and busy engagement calendar.

St. Ronan's Silver Band

July 20 • We have vacancies on the following instruments:. - SOLO CORNET. - EUPHONIUM. - Eb BASS. . Friendly, hard-working 2nd Section Band based in Innerleithen in the Scottish Borders, only 50 minutes from Edinburgh.

Pro Cards »

Stephen Tighe

ARCM, LDBBA, (Dip)PFS.
Adjudicator / Music Director / Arranger

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top