Getzen Ireland makes retail link

Getzen Ireland Ltd has announced that their imported instruments are now available from some of the UKs leading retailers.

Models such as the highly acclaimed 4147IB Custom Reserve Trombone as played by Ian Bousfield, Peter Moore, Isobel Daws and Matt Gee is now available in Scotland, Leeds, Buckinghamshire and London at Band Supplies Glasgow, Band Supplies Leeds, Prozone Music and Phil Parker respectively.

Available from:

Band Supplies Ltd.

13 — 15 Old Dumbarton Road, Glasgow G3 8QY

glasgow@bandsupplies.co.uk

7 Hunslet Road, Leeds, LS10 1JQ

leeds@bandsupplies.co.uk

www.bandsupplies.co.uk

Prozone Music

20A Station road

Amersham

Bucks, HP5 1DH

websales@prozonemusic.com

www.prozonemusic.com

Phil Parker Ltd.

14 Gravel Lane

London

E1 7AW

sales@philparker.co.uk

www.philparker.co.uk