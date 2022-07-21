Getzen Ireland makes retail link

Getzen Ireland Ltd has announced that their imported instruments are now available from some of the UKs leading retailers.
Models such as the highly acclaimed 4147IB Custom Reserve Trombone as played by Ian Bousfield, Peter Moore, Isobel Daws and Matt Gee is now available in Scotland, Leeds, Buckinghamshire and London at Band Supplies Glasgow, Band Supplies Leeds, Prozone Music and Phil Parker respectively.
Available from:
Band Supplies Ltd.
13 — 15 Old Dumbarton Road, Glasgow G3 8QY
glasgow@bandsupplies.co.uk
7 Hunslet Road, Leeds, LS10 1JQ
leeds@bandsupplies.co.uk
www.bandsupplies.co.uk
Prozone Music
20A Station road
Amersham
Bucks, HP5 1DH
websales@prozonemusic.com
www.prozonemusic.com
Phil Parker Ltd.
14 Gravel Lane
London
E1 7AW
sales@philparker.co.uk
www.philparker.co.uk