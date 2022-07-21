                 

*
banner

News

Getzen Ireland makes retail link

Imported instruments from Getzen Ireland Ltd are now available at leading retailers.

Getzen
  Getzen Ireland Ltd has linked with leading retailers

Thursday, 21 July 2022

        

Getzen Ireland Ltd has announced that their imported instruments are now available from some of the UKs leading retailers.

Models such as the highly acclaimed 4147IB Custom Reserve Trombone as played by Ian Bousfield, Peter Moore, Isobel Daws and Matt Gee is now available in Scotland, Leeds, Buckinghamshire and London at Band Supplies Glasgow, Band Supplies Leeds, Prozone Music and Phil Parker respectively.

Available from:

Band Supplies Ltd.
13 — 15 Old Dumbarton Road, Glasgow G3 8QY
glasgow@bandsupplies.co.uk

7 Hunslet Road, Leeds, LS10 1JQ
leeds@bandsupplies.co.uk
www.bandsupplies.co.uk

Prozone Music
20A Station road
Amersham
Bucks, HP5 1DH
websales@prozonemusic.com
www.prozonemusic.com

Phil Parker Ltd.
14 Gravel Lane
London
E1 7AW
sales@philparker.co.uk
www.philparker.co.uk

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Swiss

Grimethorpe rejoice as Bach leads to British Open

July 21 • Swiss conductor Michael Bach will lead Grimethorpe Colliery Band at the British Open in September.

Nardus Williams

National Youth Band ready for celebration

July 21 • World premieres, inspirational conductors and brilliant soloists will get together to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the National Youth Band of Great Britain over the next two weeks.

Getzen

Getzen Ireland makes retail link

July 21 • Imported instruments from Getzen Ireland Ltd are now available at leading retailers.

Chets

Chet's crescendo of generosity to help young Ukrainian musicians

July 21 • The general public has given great support to help displaced young Ukrainian musicians in Manchester.

What's on »

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Lofthouse 2000 & Brodsworth Hall & Gardens

Sunday 24 July • Brodsworth Hall & Gardens. Brodsworth. Doncaster. DN5 7XJ. DN5 7XJ

National Youth Brass Band of Wales - NYBBW 40th anniversary concert at Pontio, Bangor

Thursday 4 August • Pontio. Deiniol Road. Bangor LL57 2TQ

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Lotherton Hall

Sunday 28 August • Lotherton Hall. Off Collier Lane. Aberford. LS25 3EB LS25 3EB

Contest: Greenfield Autumn Leaves March & Hymn Contest

Sunday 4 September • Ladhill Playing Fields, Greenfield, Oldhamm OL3 7JW

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 10 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Chadderton Band

July 21 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band. Come to one of our practices and meet the band you'll be very welcome.

Harlow Brass Band

July 20 • HBB are a friendly, non-contesting band who have a vacancy for a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We play at various local events and hold our own concert twice a year. We play to a good standard and are looking for an MD who can take us forward.

City of Bath Brass Band

July 20 • Due to player relocation the band are looking to appoint players for the following positions: Principal Cornet, Soprano Cornet, 1st Trombone. We are an ambitious 3rd section band representing the City of Bath, with a varied and busy engagement calendar.

Pro Cards »

Stuart Black

BA (Hons) Music
Conductor, Teacher, Flugel soloist

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top