National Youth Band ready for celebration

World premieres, inspirational conductors and brilliant soloists will get together to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the National Youth Band of Great Britain over the next two weeks.

The National Youth Bands of Great Britain is preparing to welcome talented young players to their Summer Courses — all topped off with a series of fantastic concert performances.

National Children's Band of Great Britain

The National Children's Brass Band of Great Britain will head to Taunton School from the 24th to 29th July under the baton of Russell Gray — with a theme of celebration from around the musical world.

The course will see the players get to grips with Lucy Pankhurst's 'En Route' — a new commission that takes inspiration from a journey to Symphony Hall in Birmingham, as well as a testing list of repertoire — from Rimsky Korsakov and Piazzolla to Percy Grainger and Jan Magna Forde.

Guest soloist for the course is trombone virtuoso Karianne Flatene Nilssen — a wonderful performer from Stavanger, with the end of course concert taking place at Wells Cathedral on Friday 29th July at 2.00pm

Tickets:

https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/event/childrens-band-summer-concert

National Youth Brass Band

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain will also be held at Taunton School from 30th July to 6th August under the direction of Martyn Brabbins, Music Director of English National Opera.

The theme is also one of celebration — although this encompasses not only the 70th anniversary of the organisation, but that of nature and places — from John Ireland's Londoncentric 'Comedy Overture' to Dr Denis Wright's 'Tintagel', as well as the evocative brace of Eric Ball's 'Resurgam' and John Pickard's 'Men of Stone'.

The culmination of the course will see the band head to London where they will perform the works at the Royal College of Music on Saturday 6th August (7.00pm) alongside the celebrated soprano singer Nardus Williams, who will be featured in the wonderful 'Songs of the Auvergne'.

Also featured will be the world premiere of Peter Graham's 'Hyperlink', which will be used as the set-work for the Championship Section of the National Championships of Great Britain at the Royal Albert Hall in October.

Tickets:



https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/event/youth-band-70th-anniversary-celebration-concert