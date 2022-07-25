The death has been announced of Brian Halliwell, an ardent and generous supporter of the brass band movement.

4BR has been informed of the death of Brian Halliwell — one of the banding movement's most prominent, popular and generous supporters.

An accomplished tenor horn player with the likes of Pemberton and Wingates bands, his long-term commitment to the banding movement through his successful, R. Banks & Co funeral business, came in many different guises.

Business acumen

For many years he provided premises for the hosting of the Brass Band Archive, whilst he was an indefatigable support to helping the resurgence and the success of the Pemberton Old Wigan Band organisation, which thanks to his acumen now owns one of the finest band rooms in the country and supports three bands.

Generous support

For many years his business also provided generous support to the Brass at the Guild Hall competition and recently Spring Festival as well as various other events.

Brian's wife, Jennifer and children Carina and Martin have given Brian tremendous support in his endeavours over the years and we tender our sincere condolences to them.

Funeral

The funeral will be held at St Matthew's Church, Highfield, Wigan at 11.00am on Saturday 30th July.