Coalburn benefit from Gray methodology

The whole of the Coalburn Band organisation has benefited from a visit from Russell Gray.

Russell Gray
  Russell Gray worked with players from all ensembles of the Coalburn organisation

Tuesday, 26 July 2022

        

The Coalburn Band recently welcomed conductor Russell Gray to their rehearsal facilities to work with their family of musicians.

Thanks to Yamaha's support, Russell met up with players in all the organisation's various ensembles, taking them through his Messanoic method which focuses on sound, intonation, dynamic control, breathing, articulation and rhythm.

Music from exciting Norwegian composer Frederick Schjelderup was also worked on during the sessions.

Thanks

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "Our thanks go to Russell and Yamaha for being able to fit his visit into his busy schedule. It was a wonderful visit and everyone benefited from it."

The various ensembles are now looking forward to recommencing rehearsals following the forthcoming National Youth Brass Band of Scotland summer course where a dozen youngsters 12 will represent the organisation.

        

TAGS: Coalburn Silver

