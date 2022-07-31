                 

News

Keating takes principal lead at Colorado

Dr Brett Keating has become the principal conductor of Colorado Brass.

Colorado
  Dr Keating Brett Keating takes on the role of principal conductor

Sunday, 31 July 2022

        

Colorado Brass has announced the appointment of Dr. Brett Keating as their new Principal Conductor as the band prepares for a busy 2022/23 season of concerts, projects and a brace of competitions.

Speaking about the new link, Artistic Director Dr Ryan Spencer told 4BR: "Dr. Keating brings a wealth of brass band and musical knowledge as both a performer and conductor.

Armed with great insight and excellent ideas, we are certain that he can take the band to new heights this season."

Experience

Dr Keating has appeared as a featured soloist with orchestras, brass bands and wind bands in the US and Europe. Most recently he performed with Fountain City Brass and recorded with the Gramercy Brass Orchestra.

An active chamber musician he was also recently featured in the 2021 Virtual Tuba Euphonium Conference and the 2022 new music festival, Omaha Under the Radar.

He currently serves as Director of Bands & Brass at Western Colorado University and holds a MM in performance and interpretation of classical and contemporary music from the Hochschule Luzern-Musik in Switzerland where he lived for three years. He also has a BA in performance from the University of Wisconsin.

I'm honored to have been offered the position and I'm looking forward to seeing what we can achieve togetherDr Brett Keating

Thrilled

In response to his appointment Dr Keating said: "I'm thrilled to join Colorado Brass in this role. They are an ensemble full of great musicians and wonderful people.

I'm honored to have been offered the position and I'm looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together."

        

