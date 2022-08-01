Carry on camping....

The UniBrass Band Camp will be rounded off with a trio of free concerts later this month — and there is still time to pack a ruck sack and join the fun...

Later this month the National Universities Brass Band will give a trio of performances in and around Sheffield as part of its annual UniBrass Band Camp.

Made up of university students from across the UK under course conductor David Thornton, the performers will also work with tutors Brett Baker, Stephanie Binns, Jonny Bates, and Helen Minshall.

Free concerts

The first free concert takes place at Chapeltown Village Hall on Friday 26th August (5.00pm). It will also feature an informal preview of the course music.

On Saturday 27th August the band heads to Buxton Pavilion Gardens (1.00pm) where the free outdoor concert will enable listeners to bring along their picnic hampers and sit back and enjoy plenty of great music making.

Sunday will see the players take part in a conducting workshop in conjunction with the Association of Brass Band Conductors, before they head out on Monday 29th August for a concert at Sheffield Cathedral (3.00pm).

You don't need a ticket for the cathedral concert, but you can reserve one at: unibrass.co.uk/shop

Each performance is free to attend, but donations are gratefully accepted towards the costs of Band Camp and the UniBrass Foundation's work supporting brass band music making in universities Abi Groocock

Join in

If you are or know of a brass or percussion player aged 18-25 or at university who would like to be part of the National Universities Brass Band of Great Britain, head to UniBrass's website to secure one of the final Band Camp places: unibrass.co.uk/bandcamp