Interview with Gavin Higgins

We catch up with the Forest of Dean composer as he looks forward to the world premiere of his 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' which will be played at the Proms on Monday night

Gavin Higgins
  This will be the fourth work written by Gavin Higgins to be featured at the Proms

Sunday, 07 August 2022

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR is joined by composer Gavin Higgins.

On Monday 8th August his 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' will be given its world premiere at the 2022 Proms season at the Royal Albert Hall by Tredegar Band and the National Orchestra of Wales conducted by Ryan Bancroft.

The Concerto Grosso is the fourth composition the Ivor Novello Award winner has written for the Proms — and has already gained widespread media interest

'The Times' newspaper featured it in their 'Dozen Proms to Book', whilst 'The Guardian' called it "unmissable".

He talks about the work, its inspiration, structure and hopefully, legacy, as well as his hopes that banding can be drawn further into the wider musical world.

Performance

'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' will be given its world premiere by Tredegar Band and the National Orchestra of Wales (Proms 30) at the 2022 Proms on Monday 8th August at 7.00pm, conducted by Ryan Bancroft.

        

Gavin Higgins

