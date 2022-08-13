Further classical success for Tredegar

Following their appearance at the Proms Tredegar's 'Vaughan Williams' CD enters the UK's official classical music charts at number 2 within a week of its release.

There has been further cause for celebration for Tredegar Band following their critically acclaimed concert appearances at the Proms at the Royal Albert Hall earlier this week.

Their CD, 'Vaughan Williams on Brass' has entered the UK's Official Specialist Classical Music Chart directly at number 2, following its release on 5th August.

The chart reflects the sales in digital, CD, vinyl and other formats of specialist classical albums across a seven day period. It is updated each Friday.

Highest on entry

It is understood to be the highest ever position gained on entry by a brass band release since the chart was published. 'John Rutter — Anthems, Hymns and Gloria for Brass Band' recorded on the Naxos label by Black Dyke reached number 1 after three weeks in October 2020.

Directed by Martyn Brabbins, Music Director of English National Opera and Ian Porthouse, 'Vaughan Williams on Brass' features original works plus arrangements, new editions and first recordings realised by Paul Hindmarsh and Philip Littlemore.

These include a revised edition of his classic 'Variations for Brass Band', and 'Henry the Fifth', plus a new arrangement of 'English Folk Songs Suite' and a new suite based on the film score to the '49th Parallel'. The featured soloist is Ross Knight in his famous 'Tuba Concerto in F Minor'.

Delighted

The CD has been released by the Vaughan Williams Society through its bespoke Albion Records label, with Chairman John Francis telling 4BR that he was "delighted"by the news and the interest that the recording had already created.

It has already reached number 1 in the 'Best Seller' category of retailer Amazon, and was featured as the 'Album of the Weekend' by Classic FM.

Two works, from the release which helps celebrate the 150th anniversary of the composer's birth — 'Variations' and 'Prelude on Rhosymedre' were performed by the band at its Proms Concert appearance this week at the Royal Albert Hall.

It's another remarkable first for the band and another after our appearances at the 2022 Proms that we hope will help enhance a high profile for all brass bands with the wider general public Ian Porthouse

Advertisement

Remarkable first

Speaking about the news, Tredegar MD, Ian Porthouse told 4BR: "It's another remarkable first for the band and another after our appearances at the 2022 Proms that we hope will help enhance a high profile for all brass bands with the wider general public.

Our thanks got to everyone at associated with the release, especially John Francis, Paul Hindmarsh, Phillip Littlemore and Steve Portnoi who produced, consulted and engineered it, whilst we can only add to the plaudits that deservedly go to Martyn Brabbins and Ross Knight."

Chart



https://www.officialcharts.com/charts/specialist-classical-chart/

To purchase

To purchase go to:

https://4barsrest.shop/product/vaughan-williams-on-brass/?utm_source=4barsrest.com&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=carousel

