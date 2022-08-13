BBE announces training and networking schedule

Brass Bands England has announced an extensive schedule of training and networking events for the Autumn, through to the end of 2022.
The varied programme includes free and discounted training for bands and individuals who are members of the organisation. Events include a series of webinars, drop-in and networking sessions, as well as in-depth training sessions on Safeguarding and Band Governance.
All 'Crowdfunding' events and 'First Steps for New Starters' drop-in sessions will be free for all to access.
Brass Bands England Members enjoy free access to all Webinars and Drop-In Sessions, discounted rates for BandSafe safeguarding training and exclusive access to Band Governance Bootcamp.
Attendance of certain events is limited so early booking is advised.
BBE's Education & Development Manager, Sarah Baumann told 4BR: "We've been delighted at the excellent attendance at the virtual events across the last year and want to continue offering a wide range of training and networking sessions suitable for all our members.
Fundraising, band governance and youth support continue to be the most requested topics from members, so we've given them high-priority across this term."
Sarah added: "We're delighted to welcome the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators to this term's events calendar with an insightful session on adjudication.
The Brass Band Conference is also the ideal opportunity to network in person with brass banders from across the country, and we are thrilled that this event will be in-person once again.
We've already started planning for our Spring 2023 events, and as always, we want to hear from our members as to what topics they would like to see programmed."
Any topics you would like to see featured in future events or members resources can be suggested via email to events@bbe.org.uk
Full Events Programme
Webinars and Zoom Workshops:
Making an Application to Arts Council England's Project Grants
Tuesday 6th September (6.00pm)
Go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/339
Essentials of Adjudication with AoBBA
Tuesday 22nd November (7.00pm)
Go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/354
Drop in and Networking Sessions:
Safeguarding Essentials
Tuesday 4th October (7.00pm)
Go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/343
Youth Championship 2023
Tuesday 11th October (6.00pm)
Go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/360
First Steps for New Starters
Thursday 3rd November (7.00pm)
Go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/364
Crowdfunding:
#BrassBandsAtChristmas 2023
Wednesday 5th October (7.00pm)
Go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/365
How to Make a Great Crowdfunding Page
Wednesday 26th October (7.00pm)
Go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/366
How to Promote your Crowdfunding Page
Wednesday 9th November (7.00pm)
Go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/367
Marketing and Social Media Toolkit
Wednesday 30th November (7.00pm)
Go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/368
Training Sessions:
Band Governance Bootcamp
Thursday 8th & Thursday 22nd September (6.00pm)
Go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/330
BandSafe
Wednesday 21st September (6.00pm)
Go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/348
Band Governance Bootcamp
Sunday 25th September & Sunday 9th October (10.00am)
Go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/331
BandSafe
Saturday 8th October (9.00am)
Go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/349
BandSafe
Wednesday 12th October (6.00pm)
Go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/350
Band Governance Bootcamp
Monday 7th November & Monday 21st November (6.00pm)
Go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/362
BandSafe
Tuesday 8th November (6.00pm)
Go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/351
BandSafe
Saturday 26th November (9.00am)
Go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/352
BandSafe
Tuesday 6th December (6.00pm)
Go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/353
In-person Events:
The Brass Band Conference 2022
Saturday 22nd October
Go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/341