Conductors' Association offers baton help

A new conducting workshop and the setting up of a member directory are the latest benefits for being part of the Brass Band Conductors' Association.

The Brass Band Conductors' Association (BBCA) has teamed up with the UniBrass organisation to support free Conducting Workshop places to three conductors looking to develop their talents.

Thornton lead

The session will be led by conductor Dr David Thornton and will include podium time with the National University Brass Band.

The workshop will take place on the morning of Sunday 28th August at the Hesley Wood Scout Activity Centre in Chapeltown, Sheffield (start time to be confirmed) with a last bar finish at around 1.00pm.

Places are available to conductors who are members of the BBCA.

Those successful in obtaining a free place will be joined by those participating in the Band Camp summer school organised by UniBrass.

To apply please email Alex Parker on alex@bbe.org.uk

Member Directory

The association has also launched a new Member Directory with the aim of increasing the visibility of conductors to potential bands, concert promoters and project organisers.

The new directory will offer a first port of call for anyone looking for guest conductors or a new musical director and includes photos and biographies of participating BBCA members.

The Association intends to grow the directory further as more members take advantage of the new feature. It is one of several membership benefits that the organisation offers to its members.

We want to help conductors develop, and brass bands with them James Holt, BBCA

Vital

BBCA Chair James Holt told 4BR: "One thing that we are here to do at the BBCA is offer conductors a platform to showcase their expertise and experience, and the new directory will be a vital part of that.

We want to help conductors develop, and brass bands with them. With our exciting new workshops, collaborations, and of course conducting competitions, I hope that the BBCA can become a centralised point for not only conductors, but also for bands and orchestras in search of musical leadership."

He added: "Finding the right conductor is one of the biggest, most difficult, and most important jobs for ensembles, and we hope that having a repository of biographies and musical CVs will be helpful for bands that may be looking to engage new musical talent."

More information:



For more information about the BBCA please visit: https://www.bbe.org.uk/what-we-do/brass-band-conductors-association