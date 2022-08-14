Entries open for Scottish Youth Championships

The Scottish Youth Championships return later this year — so don't miss out on being part of it.

Entries now invited for this year's Scottish Festival of Brass Youth Championships.

The Scottish Brass Band Association is offering a warm welcome to all youth ensembles who wish to take part in this year's event to be held at Perth Concert Hall on Saturday and Sunday, 26th and 27th November.

Return

It marks the return of the festival for the first time in three years with the hope that it will continue to offer an inclusive event full of endeavour and excellence.

Further information:

Entry forms and information are now available through the Scottish Brass Band Association education officer John Boax at: sbbaeducation@gmail.com

An information sheet and entry form for the youth championships can be accessed at https://www.sbba.org.uk/events?event=169