Scottish youth reinvigorated by Summer Course

Over 150 young brass band players have now returned home after enjoying a National Youth Brass Band of Scotland summer course that has uplifted spirits, recharged enthusiasm and reinforced excellence.

The week long NYBBS course took place at Strathallan School in Perthshire with its three ensembles enjoying packed days of musical making and social activities.

"We are all tired, but also totally and utterly reinvigorated,"SBBA President Carrie Boax told 4BR.

"Our thanks go to the wonderful conductors, tutors and pastoral staff, but most of all to the young delegates themselves who did their families, bands and Scotland proud.

It was a brilliant week rounded off with a fantastic concert day in Stirling."

That was also the message that came from Ian Porthouse, who directed the senior National Youth Brass Band of Scotland on the course, but who also worked closely in overseeing the ongoing development of Reserve Band and Childrens' Bands led by John Boax and Alan Fernie.

"John and Alan do an incredible job — as do the team of tutors with each band. The focus and balance is perfect, the music enjoyable but challenging and overall outlook one that is always about inclusivity. I can't everyone enough."

Cultivation

Players came from Aberdeen to Arbroath, Shetland to Stranraer, with the end of course concerts providing families and friends, as well as many members of the public the opportunity to enjoy the musical fruits of a week of intensive cultivation based on full and section rehearsals, individual tuition and plenty of extracurricular activity to try and use up any last ounces of energy — from football to a silent disco!