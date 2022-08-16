Tune in to enjoy Moore brilliance tonight

Trombone star Peter Moore will be featured in the George Walker Trombone Concerto at the Proms this evening with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Peter Moore is set to become the first trombonist in almost 20 years to be featured as a concerto soloist at the BBC Proms this evening (Tuesday 16th August — 7.30pm).

He will be featured performing the George Walker 'Trombone Concerto' as part of a programme given by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on Tuesday 16th August (Prom 40) under the baton of Vasily Petrenko.

George Walker was the first black composer to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 1996, with his concerto dating from 1957. It is widely regarded as one of the first modern trombone concertos and is renowned for its wide range of inspirations — from Beethoven to jazz greats.

Honoured

Speaking about the performance, Peter said: "I'm truly honoured to share this fantastic work with the Proms Audience as I don't suspect that it will be familiar to many.

The concerto demands rhythmic precision, attention to detail yet with glimpses of expansive melodic lines which have an expressive sonorous quality which are a delight to explore."

