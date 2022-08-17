                 

Thornton takes GUS baton

Dr David Thornton has been appointed Professional Conductor at the GUS Band.

David Thornton
  David Thornton joins a distinguished group of conductors to take on the role.

Wednesday, 17 August 2022

        

The GUS Band has announced the appointment of Dr David Thornton as its new Professional Conductor.

The Director of Brass Bands at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, he follows in a distinguished line of musicians to hold the post such Stanley H Boddington, Harry Mortimer, Bramwell Tovey and John Berryman.

Having relinquished his role at Grimethorpe Colliery, he continues to work with the likes of Brighouse & Rastrick, Carlton Main Frickley, Aldbourne and Hepworth.

Excited

GUS Band Chairman Dave Elliot-Smith told 4BR that he was hopeful that the partnership will bear future fruit. "We are really excited to be working with David and look forward to being able to focus on reclaiming the Midland Regional title in 2023. David is a fine conductor, and we are excited for the future."

Delighted

In response, David said: "I'm delighted to be presented with this opportunity. GUS is a major name in UK brass banding and has a history of quality and success.

I can already tell they are a well organised group, with a committed team of players and I'm looking forward to working with them during 2023."

David's first appearance with the band will be at the Festival of Remembrance at De Montfort Hall, Leicester, in November, whilst his first contest appearance will be at the Midland Regional Championships early next year.

        

