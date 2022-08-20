Morley attracts Best of Brass for concert series season

Eight top bands will provide the monthly entertainment at Morley Town Hall as Leeds City Council continues its concert series support.

The popular Leeds Best of Brass series returns in October with Carlton Main Frickley providing the first of eight monthly concerts featuring leading UK bands.

An integral part of the musical attractions provided by Leeds Arts Events & Venues promoted by Leeds City Council, the series are hosted at the Grade I listed Morley Town Hall.

Carlton Main kick off

British Open contenders Carlton Main Frickley open the series on Saturday 22nd October), and will be followed by fellow Symphony Hall rivals, Leyland (Saturday 12th November) and Reg Vardy (Saturday 10th December).

2023 kicks off with Yorkshire champion Black Dyke (Saturday 14th January), followed by Grimethorpe Colliery (Saturday 4th February), 2022 National champion, Foden's (Saturday 4th March), Brighouse & Rastrick (Saturday 1st April) and 2022 Grand Shield champion Rothwell Temperance (Saturday 29th April).

Details

Saturday 2nd October

7.30pm

Morley Town Hall

Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band

Tickets: £13.50 (Concessions: £11.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. Under 26: £10)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318

Saturday 12th November

7.30pm

Morley Town Hall

Leyland Band

Tickets: £13.50 (Concessions: £11.50)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318

Saturday 10th December

7.30pm

Morley Town Hall

Reg Vardy Band

Tickets: £13.50 (Concessions: £11.50)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318

Saturday 14th January

7.30pm

Morley Town Hall

Black Dyke Band

Tickets: £15.50 (Concessions: £13.50)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318

Saturday 4th February

7.30pm

Morley Town Hall

Grimethorpe Colliery Band

Tickets: £15.50 (Concessions: £13.50)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318

Saturday 4th March

7.30pm

Morley Town Hall

Foden's Band

Tickets: £13.50 (Concessions: £11.50)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318

Saturday 1st April

7.30pm

Morley Town Hall

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

Tickets: £15.50 (Concessions: £13.50)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318

Saturday 29th April

7.30pm

Morley Town Hall

Rothwell Temperance Band

Tickets: £13.50 (Concessions: £11.50)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318


