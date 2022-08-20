                 

Morley attracts Best of Brass for concert series season

Eight top bands will provide the monthly entertainment at Morley Town Hall as Leeds City Council continues its concert series support.

Morley
  The Morley Best of Brass series runs from October 2022 to April 2023

Saturday, 20 August 2022

        

The popular Leeds Best of Brass series returns in October with Carlton Main Frickley providing the first of eight monthly concerts featuring leading UK bands.

An integral part of the musical attractions provided by Leeds Arts Events & Venues promoted by Leeds City Council, the series are hosted at the Grade I listed Morley Town Hall.

Carlton Main kick off

British Open contenders Carlton Main Frickley open the series on Saturday 22nd October), and will be followed by fellow Symphony Hall rivals, Leyland (Saturday 12th November) and Reg Vardy (Saturday 10th December).

2023 kicks off with Yorkshire champion Black Dyke (Saturday 14th January), followed by Grimethorpe Colliery (Saturday 4th February), 2022 National champion, Foden's (Saturday 4th March), Brighouse & Rastrick (Saturday 1st April) and 2022 Grand Shield champion Rothwell Temperance (Saturday 29th April).

Details

Details of the full season can be seen at: https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whats-on/?whatson-event-keyword-search=leeds%20best%20of%20brass%202022/2023

Saturday 2nd October

7.30pm
Morley Town Hall
Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band

Tickets: £13.50 (Concessions: £11.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. Under 26: £10)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / Book online: www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 12th November

7.30pm
Morley Town Hall
Leyland Band

Tickets: £13.50 (Concessions: £11.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. Under 26: £10)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / Book online: www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 10th December

7.30pm
Morley Town Hall
Reg Vardy Band
Tickets: £13.50 (Concessions: £11.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. Under 26: £10)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / Book online: www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 14th January

7.30pm
Morley Town Hall
Black Dyke Band

Tickets: £15.50 (Concessions: £13.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. Under 26: £10)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / Book online: www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 4th February

7.30pm
Morley Town Hall
Grimethorpe Colliery Band

Tickets: £15.50 (Concessions: £13.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. Under 26: £10)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / Book online: www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 4th March

7.30pm
Morley Town Hall
Foden's Band

Tickets: £13.50 (Concessions: £11.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. Under 26: £10)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / Book online: www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 1st April

7.30pm
Morley Town Hall
Brighouse & Rastrick Band

Tickets: £15.50 (Concessions: £13.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. Under 26: £10)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / Book online: www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 29th April

7.30pm
Morley Town Hall
Rothwell Temperance Band

Tickets: £13.50 (Concessions: £11.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. Under 26: £10)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / Book online: www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

        

