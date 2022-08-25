La Dolce Vita...

Youth Brass 2000 enjoy the good life on tour in Italy....

Youth Brass 2000 has recently returned home from a memorable tour to the Lake Garda area in Italy.

It was the first time since 2019 that the title winning band has been on an extended tour — although it almost didn't happen as after just a few hours on the road their bus broke down amid the rather less beautiful surroundings of the A2 road in Kent!

However, after waiting on the hard shoulder near Gravesend a replacement bus arrived to enable them to head into Europe accompanied by fantastic weather and a great team of adult supporters.

Dep MD

With MD Chris Jeans unable to make the trip, Stephen Bell, who usually directs the Northampton Male Voice Choir and Market Harborough Orchestra, as well as being an associate conductor at GUS Band, stepped in to take the reins.

The tour group stayed in Bussolengo to the southeast of the lake, complete with hotel pool, which due to the weather was in constant use.

The band also presented three outstanding concerts — the first on the hotel veranda as a thank you to their hosts, the second under the scorching sun in the town of Verona in Pastrengo, and in the beautiful lakeside harbour town of Brenzone.

Huge crowd

That concert attracted a huge crowd who enjoyed a complete concert set, including a brilliant rendition of 'Children of Sanchez' by flugel player Jake Humphrey.

Although bad weather meant the band was unable to undertake their final concert looking down on Lake Garda from the town of San Zeno di Montagna high in the mountains, they were still able to enjoy some sightseeing as well as a trip to a Movieland theme park.

Favourite destination

Speaking about the tour, Band Chairperson, Don Collins said: "It was fantastic to be able to visit Italy and to return to what has over the years become a favourite destination for everyone. The welcome we receive is superb."

He added: "Because of the extended Covid-19 break this time was made special as there were many more 'new' players enjoying the Youth Brass 2000 tour experience.

Our special thanks go to Stephen Bell who led the band superbly and we are very grateful to him for stepping in literally a couple of days before we set off. We're already working on next year's tour."

Thrilled

In response Stephen said: "I was thrilled to be in a position to help out. Everyone was so welcoming and the young musicians were a delight to rehearse and conduct on what was a fantastic trip."