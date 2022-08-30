2022 Bolsover Festival of Brass draws revised

                 

Tuesday, 30 August 2022

        

The revised draw times for the Bolsover Festival of Brass contest have been released by the organisers.

There will be 42 performances for the adjudicators and audiences both at the Shirebrook Academy in Derbyshire plus worldwide thanks to the live on-line broadcast which is supported by Warwick Music Group.

Time and place

The event takes place on Saturday 1st (Third and Fourth Sections) and Sunday 2nd October (Championship, First and Second), with a generous prize fund and with the connection for the leading qualifying band in the Championship Section to gain an invitation to the British Open Spring Festival.

For further details go to: https://bolsoverfestivals.com/

Tickets are available on the day on the door and are £10 Adult and £8 Concessions (under 16 and over 60). Free entry for children under 5.

Saturday 1st October:

Fourth Section:

Theatre
Adjudicator: Nicholas Garman
Start: 12.00 noon
Results: 2.45pm approx

1. Whitwell (Rob Deakin) — 12.00 noon
2. Matlock (Chris Banks) — 12.30pm
3. Newark Town (Gary Wyatt) — 1.00pm
4. Syston Band (Colin Jones) — 1.30pm
5. Littleborough Brass (Ashley Higgins) — 2.00pm


Third Section:

Theatre
Adjudicator: Nicholas Garman
Start: 3.30pm
Results: 6.15pm approx

1. Whitworth Vale & Healey (Alan Widdop) — 3.30pm
2. Spennymoor Town (Fiona Casewell) — 4.00pm
3. Rode Hall Silver (Neil Butler) — 4.30pm
4. Bakewell Silver (Sarah Fellows) — 5.00pm
5. Ireland Colliery Chesterfield (Sam Johnston) — 5.30pm


Sunday 2nd October:

Second Section:

Theatre
Adjudicator: David Hirst
Start: 10.00am
Results: 11.45am approx

1. Shirebrook Miners Welfare (Ben Hewlett-Davies) — 10.00am
2. City of Cambridge (Philip Fisher) — 10.30am
3. BD1 Brass (Jonathan Bates) — 11.00am
4. Kippax (Stephen Tighe) — 11.30am


First Section:

Theatre
Adjudicator: Roger Webster
Start: 12.30pm
Results: 6.30pm

1. Old Silkstone (George Newbould) — 12.30pm
2. Stannington (Sam Fisher) — 1.00pm
3. Longridge (Mark Peacock) — 1.30pm
4. Silk Brass (Tony Wyatt) — 2.00pm
5. Chapeltown Silver (Colum O'Shea) — 2.30pm
6. Milton Keynes Brass (Jonathan Mott) — 3.00pm
7. Freckleton (Matt Shaw) — 3.30pm
8. SPAL Sovereign Brass (Alan Gifford) — 4.00pm
9. South Yorkshire Police (John Davis) — 4.30pm
10. Rolls Royce Derby (Graham Cardwell) — 5.00pm
11. Staffordshire (Craig Williams) — 5.30pm
12. York Railway Institute (David Lancaster) — 6.00pm


Championship Section:

Sports Hall
Adjudicator: Alan Morrison
Start: 10.00am
Results: Approx 7.00pm

1. Unite the Union (Jonathan Beatty) — 10.00am
2. Newstead Brass (Jim Davies) — 10.30am
3. Stannington (Sam Fisher) — 11.00am
4. Roberts Bakery (Paul Lovatt Cooper) — 11.30am
5. Enderby (Stephen Phillips) — Noon
6. Chapeltown Silver Band (Colum O'Shea) — 12.30am
7. Milton Keynes Brass (Jonathan Mott) — 1.00pm

Break

8. Wardle Anderson Brass (Brad McCulloch) — 2.00pm
9. South Yorkshire Police (John Davis) — 2.30pm
10. Staffordshire (Craig Williams) — 3.00pm
11. Derwent Brass (Jack Capstaff) — 3.30pm
12. Longridge (Mark Peacock) — 4.00pm
13. Brunel Brass (Daniel Hall) — 4.30pm
14. Harrogate (Andrew Baker) — 5.00pm
15. Freckleton (Matt Shaw) — 5.30pm
16. Skelmanthorpe (Martin Heartfield) — 6.00pm

        

