21st celebrations for New Zealand's National Secondary Schools' Band

Over 500 young players have enjoyed the experience of being a member of the New Zealand National Secondary Schools' Band since its formation in 2001.

The brass band community in New Zealand is offering its congratulations to the National Secondary Schools' Brass Band, which is celebrating its 21st anniversary this year.

Formed in 2001 under the direction of Nigel Weeks, it has become an essential part of the ladder of progression offered by the Brass Band Association of New Zealand (BBANZ), giving youngsters a pathway that links to the National Youth Brass Band and hopefully to the National Band of New Zealand itself.

Leading conductors

Over the years well over 500 youngsters have enjoyed courses led by leading brass band conductors such as Simon Kerwin, Mark Carter, Graham Hickman, Nick Sharpe, Alan Spence, Mark Davey, Tyme Marsters and Andrew Snell and featuring world class guest soloists such as Ryan Peni, Kyle Lawson, Mike Ford and Harmen Vanhoorne.

The band has commissioned works from the likes of Philip Sparke and Jack Bewley, and even during the Covid-19 crisis it managed to hold an online event.

The 2022 course, which will feature the Secondary Schools' Band and its sibling Development Band will welcome 72 players from 48 secondary schools from across the nation, with an almost 50/50 gender split.

Progress

Adding his thoughts, BBANZ President John Sullivan said: "This shows we are making progress; however, there is much more work to do to ensure our movement thrives in the long term and reflects New Zealand's diverse population.

As always, we welcome your ideas on potential programmes and initiatives to help make our brass banding community more representative of our amazing country."

Thanks

Writing about the band in the latest edition of 'New Zealand Mouthpiece' magazine, a spokesperson said: "We are now getting ready for the 2022 camp and celebrating 21 years of the National Secondary Schools' Band.

Many players have gone on to be selected for the National Youth Band and National Band and to study music and make music their career.

And just like any other 21st party, it is time to thank the parents and teachers who encouraged the young musicians, the musical directors who shaped huge groups of players into bands, the guest soloists and tutors who generously shared their knowledge and the funders who supported it all."