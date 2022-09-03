                 

Valantin day for Tredegar at Open

Tredegar announces player changes ahead of their British Open challenge at Symphony Hall.

Tredeagr
  Tredegar's last concert performance was at the Proms (image: Chris Christodoulou)

Saturday, 03 September 2022

        

Fresh from their performances at this year's Proms, Tredegar will head to Symphony Hall looking to add a third British Open title to its CV under Musical Director Ian Porthouse.

Player changes

With their Taiwanese euphonium player Yu-Han Yang returning home following his acclaimed solo performance at their Royal Albert Hall 'Late Prom' show, the band will be joined Valantin Duc from Swiss champion Valaisia for the contest.

Meanwhile, Jack Lythaby moves up from first to solo horn, swapping places with Paul Bennett for the contest.

It is the latest reward for the RWCM&D graduate after he was part of the Vulcan Brass quartet that recently won the 'Launchpad Award' as part of the June Emerson Wind Music Awards, alongside colleagues Jack Hoof, Owain Iestyn and Josh Dickens.

Popular player



Speaking to 4BR, MD Ian Porthouse said: "We were sad to say goodbye to Yu-Han and his wife Hannah. He has been such a popular player with the band, and it was fitting that he was able to sign off with such a memorable performance at the Proms.

He now has an exciting future ahead in Taiwan, and we are sure he is going to become a superstar performer in the country, whilst we give Valantin a warm welcome to fill in for the contest."

The Proms was brilliant, but now it's down to the other part of what banding is all aboutIan Porthouse

Progress

He added: "Jack has worked closely with Paul over the last six months and so this is reward for his excellent progress. Paul's mentoring continues to be essential to us and has shown the team ethic we have in the band with all the players.

The Proms was brilliant, but now it's down to the other part of what banding is all about."

        

