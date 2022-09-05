                 

Only limited ticket numbers left for British Open

There are only a very limited number of tickets available if you want to enjoy the British Open at Symphony Hall this weekend.

British Open
  There are now only a limited number of British Open tickets left

Monday, 05 September 2022

        

There are now only very limited tickets available in the Grand Tier for the 2022 British Open Championship.

Supported by Besson, the 168th event will take place on Saturday 10th September at Symphony Hall in Birmingham, where the competing bands will perform Edward Gregson's 'The World Rejoicing'.

Tickets are also available for the Brass Gala concert featuring Cory and Black Dyke Bands (Sunday 12th September) follow the exact sale process.

To Purchase:


Tickets for both the contest and the following day's Gala Concert are on general release and can be purchased online through the Symphony Hall online box office: www.thsh.co.uk

https://www.thsh.co.uk/event/the-168th-british-open-brass-band-championships

Gala Concert tickets:


https://bmusic.co.uk/events/brass-band-gala-2022-featuring-cory-band-black-dyke-band

        

