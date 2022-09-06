Interview with Edward Gregson

We catch up with the composer of the British Open test piece 'The World Rejoicing — Symphonic Variations on a Lutheran Chorale' to find out more about the work, its inspiration, dedication and construction...

In a special extended interview with 4BR, composer Edward Gregson talks about his work, 'The World Rejoicing — Symphonic Variations on a Lutheran Chorale', which will test the 18 bands at the British Open at Symphony Hall this weekend.

He talks candidly about its inspiration, dedication and construction — and why it is accompanied by his own extensive performance notes.

