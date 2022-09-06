Bristol ready to go stateside

City of Bristol Band will fly out to Colorado this week to take part in the Estes Park International Tattoo & Longs Peak Scottish Irish Highland Festival.

City of Bristol Band will fly across the Atlantic Ocean this week to touch down in Colorado, USA to participate in the Estes Park International Tattoo & Longs Peak Scottish Irish Highland Festival.

Worldwide invites

The First Section West of England band will perform in the 46 year old show alongside the 3rd US Marine Aircraft Wing Band, massed international Pipes & Drums and Highland Dancers, and New Zealand vocalist, Crystel Benton

Located in the Rocky Mountains, the festival has previously featured British style brass bands, including the multi US Open and NABBA Champions Fountain City Brass.

Looking forward

Speaking on behalf of City of Bristol, COBBB Chair Steve Ellis said: "We are thoroughly looking forward to the visit and to performing in this fantastic festival and show.

Our thanks go out to Festival President Peggy Young and her team for the invitation and opportunity. We look forward to representing the City of Bristol and UK, travelling to the USA, and to visiting the beautifully scenic region of Estes Park."