                 

*
banner

News

WFEL Fairey to arrive in Open style...

The Stockport Band will be making an impression both on and off the stage on the weekend in Birmingham with their stylish travel arrangements for the contest.

WFEL Fairey
  The band will arrive in Birmingham in style on the 'band bus'

Wednesday, 07 September 2022

        

The WFEL Fairey Band will arrive at the British Open Championship at Symphony Hall in style this weekend, thanks to an eye-catching bit of promotional design by their long term travel partners Sounds Travel.

The Stockport Band has enjoyed using the company's coaches for many years, and when they recently upgraded their executive fleet, they were delighted to find out that owner Stephen Ward wanted to put the logo of the 16-time Open Champion on the side of one of his vehicles.

Striking design

Stephen is an ex-bandsman and has built up his highly successful company in Rochdale thanks to renowned levels of service and his desire to put something back into his local community and interests.

Photographer Lorne Campbell joined up recently with players from the band for a special photo shoot that will hopefully be taken up by local, regional and national media outlets.

The striking design shows the famous WFEL Fairey logo of stylised aircraft wings and 'Battle' airplane alongside some instruments, on the pearlescent blue colour scheme of their 53 seater German-built Neoplan Starliner 2 coach.

The players enjoyed their first trip in the coach on a recent concert trip to Berwick upon Tweed and will get on board again for the slightly shorter ride to Birmingham as they look to claim the title for the first time since 1998.

Brass band bus

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "We have enjoyed a great link with Sounds Travel for many years and so we were delighted when we told Stephen had approached the company with the idea.

He's told us he has already had customers asking to use the 'brass band bus' because it really does catch the eye. It's quality ensures that we will arrive in Birmingham in executive comfort.

There is even room to be able to put the trophy in the front coach window if we win."

The striking design shows the famous WFEL Fairey logo of stylised aircraft wings and 'Battle' airplane put on the dark blue colour scheme of their 53 seater German-built Neoplan Starliner 2 coach4BR

Open rehearsal

You can hear the band's preparations under the baton of Swiss conductor Arsene Duc of the set-work, 'The World Rejoicing' by Edward Gregson at Glossop Band Club, Glossop (SK13 8LP) on Wednesday 7th September at 7.45pm prompt.

(Copyright image: Lorne Campbell for 4BR)

        

TAGS: Fairey Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Le Fil

Brighouse cheer to support Le Fil title bid

September 7 • Drag Queen Le Fil has been inspired by the music and the fashion of the iconic Brighouse & Rastrick Whit Friday uniform to make a mark in their national title bid...

David Roberts

Interview with David Roberts

September 7 • We talk to David Roberts, MD of Grand Shield winners Rothwell Temperance Band ahead of their British Open challenge at Symphony Hall this weekend.

Gregson

Gregson prepares for 'In Tune' feature

September 7 • Edward Gregson will be a guest on Radio 3's flagship arts programme, 'In Tune' on Thursday evening.

Yarm

Doc Martin's extra weekend prescription

September 7 • You can enjoy a little extra brass band performance pill of entertainment at Yarm School in Stockton on Tees on Sunday.

What's on »

WFEL Fairey Band -

Wednesday 7 September • Glossop Bandroom, Derby Street, Glossop. SK138LP SK138LP

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 10 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Hitchin Band - Gareth Statham

Saturday 17 September • Hitchin Town Hall, Brand St, Hitchin SG5 1JE

Derwent Brass - Under The Stars

Saturday 17 September • Derby Cathedral, 18-19 Iron Gate, Derby DE1 3GP

Contest: Bolsover Festival of Brass

Sunday 2 October • Heritage High School, Clowne, Chesterfield S43 4QG

Vacancies »

Audley Brass

September 7 • Audley Brass are seeking a BASS PLAYER - Eb or Bb. The band has several exciting events coming up this Autumn including 3 x Oktoberfest/beer festivals and Wychavon Festival of Brass. We are pushing for promotion to the 1st Section.

Audley Brass

September 7 • Audley Brass have a vacancy for ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET. The band has several exciting events coming up this Autumn including 3 x Oktoberfest/beer festivals and Wychavon Festival of Brass. We are pushing for promotion to the 1st Section.

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

September 6 • Percussion: Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks Percussionists, kit & tuned. We have some nice timps waiting to be played! Others also welcome! .

Pro Cards »

John Durrant

MA LLCM TD CertEd (Dist)
Conductor, Band Trainer, Composer, Trumpet and Cornet Soloist, Arranger, Adjudicator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top