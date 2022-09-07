WFEL Fairey to arrive in Open style...

The Stockport Band will be making an impression both on and off the stage on the weekend in Birmingham with their stylish travel arrangements for the contest.

The WFEL Fairey Band will arrive at the British Open Championship at Symphony Hall in style this weekend, thanks to an eye-catching bit of promotional design by their long term travel partners Sounds Travel.

The Stockport Band has enjoyed using the company's coaches for many years, and when they recently upgraded their executive fleet, they were delighted to find out that owner Stephen Ward wanted to put the logo of the 16-time Open Champion on the side of one of his vehicles.

Striking design

Stephen is an ex-bandsman and has built up his highly successful company in Rochdale thanks to renowned levels of service and his desire to put something back into his local community and interests.

Photographer Lorne Campbell joined up recently with players from the band for a special photo shoot that will hopefully be taken up by local, regional and national media outlets.

The striking design shows the famous WFEL Fairey logo of stylised aircraft wings and 'Battle' airplane alongside some instruments, on the pearlescent blue colour scheme of their 53 seater German-built Neoplan Starliner 2 coach.

The players enjoyed their first trip in the coach on a recent concert trip to Berwick upon Tweed and will get on board again for the slightly shorter ride to Birmingham as they look to claim the title for the first time since 1998.

Brass band bus

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "We have enjoyed a great link with Sounds Travel for many years and so we were delighted when we told Stephen had approached the company with the idea.

He's told us he has already had customers asking to use the 'brass band bus' because it really does catch the eye. It's quality ensures that we will arrive in Birmingham in executive comfort.

There is even room to be able to put the trophy in the front coach window if we win."

The striking design shows the famous WFEL Fairey logo of stylised aircraft wings and 'Battle' airplane put on the dark blue colour scheme of their 53 seater German-built Neoplan Starliner 2 coach 4BR

Advertisement

Open rehearsal

You can hear the band's preparations under the baton of Swiss conductor Arsene Duc of the set-work, 'The World Rejoicing' by Edward Gregson at Glossop Band Club, Glossop (SK13 8LP) on Wednesday 7th September at 7.45pm prompt.

(Copyright image: Lorne Campbell for 4BR)