Gregson prepares for 'In Tune' feature

Edward Gregson will be a guest on Radio 3's flagship arts programme, 'In Tune' on Thursday evening.

Gregson
  Edward Gregson will talk about his British Open test-piece on the programme.

Wednesday, 07 September 2022

        

Edward Gregson is certainly demand by the media in the run up to the 168th British Open Championship at Symphony Hall this weekend.

The composer of the set-work, 'The World Rejoicing- Variations on a Lutheran Chorale' will by a guest on Radio 3's flagship arts programme 'In Tune' on Thursday 8th September (6.00pm).

The programme will be hosted by presenter Kate Derham with the composer talking about this latest work and the British Open contest.

4BR interview


4BR interview with Edward Gregson:
https://www.4barsrest.com/news/54291/interview-with-edward-gregson

        

