The oldest average tuba team in the UK?

Could these likely lads have the oldest average age (not playing ability) of any tuba team in the First Section in the UK.

Markham & District Band from South Wales took to the stage at the National Eisteddfod of Wales with a tuba section that had an average age of 68 years and counting.

Experience

Without giving their exact ages away they did reveal the date that they first started playing, with Chris Powell with Markham in 1963, Dai Parker (Celynen Collieries in 1965) Hugh Coombs (Oakdale Silver in 1970) and Andy Russell (Irwell Forge 1969).

Teenagers

A spokesperson for the band said. "Amazingly they still all act as if they were teenagers. They are a great team — and what a fantastic amount of experience they have notched up.

We would be surprised to learn if there is a tuba section in the UK with a higher average age!"