Hammonds take new look to celebrate past and future

Hammonds Band will look to add further triumphs as they head to Symphony Hall with a new logo to its name.

The Hammonds Band will head to the British Open at Symphony Hall in Birmingham this weekend not only confident of doing well, but also looking to make an impression under its new band logo.

It has been produced to pay homage to the band's proud history — one that stretches back 73 years under a variety of different names but with a singular ambition to be the best.

Roots

The actual roots of the band go back even further — around 150 years in fact when the Saltaire Band was formed by Sir Titus Salt who offered the amenities for the workers to perform at his recently opened mill.

Later the band was rejuvenated and enjoyed a long association with Hammonds Sauce Works under the legendary Geoffrey Whitham and then the Yorkshire Building Society under whose name they claimed four British Open titles.

It is from these latter parts as the Hammonds Sauce Works Band and the Yorkshire Building Society Band, that is now celebrated in the new logo.