Willebroek Solo Competition boosted by prize packages

The annual Willebroek Solo Competition will take place later this year — boosted by generous prize packages for each category.

The Willebroek Solo Competition is to return later this year, boosted by a â‚¬5,000 prize package fund.

Last year's event attracted 67 competitors from six different countries, and it is hoped that this year's competition will be even more popular.

It takes place on Sunday 23rd October at Willebroek Municipal Theatre, with four age categories contests: Up to and including 12 years of age; 13 — 15 years of age; 16 — 18 years of age, and 19 years of age and above.

Jury

The jury consists of Bert Van Thienen), Vincent Lepape, Robbert Vos and Tom Hutchinson.

Live coverage of the event will be provided by Yuja and CU Brass with each soloist receiving a professional recording of their performance.

The prize packages consist of a solo commission from composer Stijn Aertgeerts, lessons with one of the soloists of Brass Band Willebroek, vouchers from Lemca Musical Instruments, Buffet Crampon and Hal Leonard, as well as the opportunity to perform as a soloist with Young Brass Band Willebroek.

The winner in the highest category will also receive â‚¬1,000.

Registration:

Registration is open until 23rd September at: https://en.brassbandwillebroek.be/willebroeksolocontest