                 

*
banner

News

Willebroek Solo Competition boosted by prize packages

The annual Willebroek Solo Competition will take place later this year — boosted by generous prize packages for each category.

Willebroek
  The competitions will take place later this year

Wednesday, 14 September 2022

        

The Willebroek Solo Competition is to return later this year, boosted by a â‚¬5,000 prize package fund.

Last year's event attracted 67 competitors from six different countries, and it is hoped that this year's competition will be even more popular.

It takes place on Sunday 23rd October at Willebroek Municipal Theatre, with four age categories contests: Up to and including 12 years of age; 13 — 15 years of age; 16 — 18 years of age, and 19 years of age and above.

Jury

The jury consists of Bert Van Thienen), Vincent Lepape, Robbert Vos and Tom Hutchinson.

Live coverage of the event will be provided by Yuja and CU Brass with each soloist receiving a professional recording of their performance.

The prize packages consist of a solo commission from composer Stijn Aertgeerts, lessons with one of the soloists of Brass Band Willebroek, vouchers from Lemca Musical Instruments, Buffet Crampon and Hal Leonard, as well as the opportunity to perform as a soloist with Young Brass Band Willebroek.

The winner in the highest category will also receive â‚¬1,000.

Registration:

Registration is open until 23rd September at: https://en.brassbandwillebroek.be/willebroeksolocontest

        

TAGS: Brass Band Willebroek

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

aobba

Adjudicator trainee initiative to continue at Cheltenham

September 14 • The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators will be leading their training scheme at the National Finals in Cheltenham on the weekend.

Award

Global congratulations for award recipients

September 14 • Congratulations have been forwarded from around the banding world to the recipients of the Iles and Mortimer Medals which were presented at this year's British Open Championship.

Willebroek

Willebroek Solo Competition boosted by prize packages

September 14 • The annual Willebroek Solo Competition will take place later this year — boosted by generous prize packages for each category.

Alan Widdop

Widdop takes baton at Lindley

September 14 • The experienced Alan Widdop has become the new Musical Director at Lindley Band.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Open Rehearsal

Thursday 15 September • Pemberton Old Band room,. Enfield Street,. Wigan WN6 8DZ

Derwent Brass - Under The Stars

Saturday 17 September • Derby Cathedral, 18-19 Iron Gate, Derby DE1 3GP

Hitchin Band - Gareth Statham

Saturday 17 September • Hitchin Town Hall, Brand St, Hitchin SG5 1JE

Boarshurst Silver Band - Skelmanthorpe Band

Sunday 18 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS -

Saturday 24 September • St. Michaels & All Angels Church. 38, Duke Street,. Wigan WN1 2BJ

Vacancies »

Thundersley Brass Band

September 14 • Thundersley Brass are inviting applicants for: PRINCIPAL EUPHONIUM, BBb BASS to complete our line-up for upcoming concerts this year and contests next year. This is a fantastic opportunity to join a friendly top level brass band in the L&SC area

Audley Brass

September 13 • Audley Brass are seeking a BASS PLAYER - Eb or Bb. The band has several exciting events coming up this Autumn including 3 x beer festivals and Wychavon Festival of Brass. We are pushing for promotion to the 1st Section at the Area contest.

Audley Brass

September 13 • Audley Brass have a vacancy for ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET. The band has several exciting events coming up this Autumn including 3 x beer festivals and Wychavon Festival of Brass. We are pushing for promotion to the 1st Section at the Area contest.

Pro Cards »

Howard J Evans

MA (Dist), Mus.B (hons), ARCM (hons), LRAM, LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, composer, arranger, tutor and pianist

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top