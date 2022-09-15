                 

News

Ebbw Valley to open up before Cheltenham

Ebbw Valley will be looking to complete their set of Cheltenham National titles on the weekend — and you can hear them out the final touches to their preparations this evening.

  The band won their third National title in Cheltenham in 2015

Thursday, 15 September 2022

        

Ebbw Valley Brass has been putting the final touches to its preparations ahead of their appearance at the First Section National Final in Cheltenham on the weekend.

The band will be hoping to add to their impressive record of achievement at the event over the last decade — one which has seen them claim the Fourth (2013), Third (2014) and Second Section titles (2015).

Now they are looking to make it four of a kind on Saturday afternoon playing 'Trittico' under the baton of MD, Gareth Ritter.

Open rehearsal

They will be hosting an open rehearsal in Tredegar this evening (Thursday 15th September) at 7.30pm prompt at Bryn Bach Primary School, Tredegar (NP22 3RX).

The band has also made a number of new signings in their bid for a fourth National title, with Nicholas Brill, Rhys Evans, Ffion Haf and Nigel Thomas joining them.

New players

Gareth Ritter told 4BR that he was delighted that the band has attracted players of such a high calibre and believes it gives them their best chance of securing a fourth National title.

"Rhys and Ffion strengthen our connection with the Goodwick Band and MD, Matthew Jenkins. They have a wonderful youth development ethos and if the players do go to college near us, we are delighted they decide play with us too.

It's great that Rhys and Nigel are with us too as we look to complete our Cheltenham collection."

        

eBBW vALLEY

