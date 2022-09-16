                 

Adjudicator change as bands focus on Cheltenham challenge

There has been a minor reshuffle in the adjudicator line-up as bands prepare for the challenges of Cheltenham this weekend.

Cheltenham
  There are some changes to the adjudication list for Cheltenham

Friday, 16 September 2022

        

Kapitol Promotions has confirmed that due to adjudicator Paul Holland contracting Covid-19, there has been a minor reshuffle in the line-up of adjudicators.

Gary Davies will take over his responsibilities alongside Ian Porthouse and Roger Webster in the First Section, whilst John Maines will fit in with David Ashworth and Roger Webster in the Fourth Section.

Experience

Philip Morris of Kapitol Promotions told 4BR: "We're sorry to hear that Paul will not able to take part in the event as planned and we wish him a speedy recovery.

John and Gary are already adjudicating at Cheltenham this weekend, and we thank these two experienced adjudicators for stepping in at this late stage".

Line up

Section 1: Gary Davies, Ian Porthouse, Roger Webster
Section 2: Brett Baker, Gary Davies, Chris King
Section 3: John Maines, Brian Rostron, Sandy Smith
Section 4: David Ashworth, John Maines, Roger Webster

The focus on Cheltenham will also see performers able to enjoy the wide range of exhibitors who will be on show — from major retailers and sponsors to smaller companies.

        

