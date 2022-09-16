Foden's to mark Mortimer anniversaries

The National Champion will mark the birth and death of the remarkable Harry Mortimer later this month in a special concert.

Later this month, National Champion Foden's will mark the 120th anniversary of the birth and the 30th of the passing of Harry Mortimer, arguably the most influential figure in the history of the brass band movement.

Celebration

The special 'Celebration Concert' will be held at Sandbach School on Sunday 25th September (2.00pm) where his life story will be narrated by Paul Hindmarsh accompanied by music that holds special resonance to his remarkable musical career.

Speaking about the event Mark Wilkinson told 4BR: "The Mortimer name remains so significant to the banding world and to Foden's Band to this day.

Harry is probably the most famous of them all through a life dedicated to brass band music making."

Significant

He added: "We are delighted to be able to mark these major anniversaries in this way with a narrated overview and multi media images of his life linked to music associated with many of the significant points in his career.

We are grateful to Paul Hindmarsh who will act as our narrator and to Martin Mortimer who will attend the event."

The concert will also feature Foden's Youth Band. Admittance is £10 payable on the door.