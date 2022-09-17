                 

Result: 2022 Third Section National Championship of Great Britain

Victory for Skelmersdale as they take the title as the last band out of the starting gate at Cheltenham

  Skelmersdale have been crowned 2022 National Third Section Champion

Saturday, 17 September 2022

        

Result: Third Section


Adjudicators: John Maines, Brian Rostron, Sandy Smith
Set work: Sinfonietta for Brass Band (Joseph Horovitz)

1. Skelmersdale (Benjamin Coulson)
2. Jayess Newbiggin (Duncan Beckley)
3. Formby (Louise Hough MBE)
4. Ellington Colliery (Calum Hartwell)
5. Lofthouse 2000 (Lee Whitworth)
6. Ratby Co-operative Mid (Gary Perrin)
7. Cwmtawe (Wayne Pedrick)
8. Dysart Colliery (Kenneth Letham)
9. Redruth Town (David Nicholson)
10. Ocean Brass (Andy Wareham)
11. Bradwell Silver (Brian Keech)
12. Huddersfield & Ripponden (Adam Bell)
13. Kilmarnock Concert (Scott Walker)
14. City of Birmingham (Saphran Ali)
15. Olney Brass (Philip Devine)
16. Crwbin (Alex McGee)
17. Chichester City (Alfie Hughes)

Best Instrumentalist: Gemma Rowlands â€” Solo horn (Skelmersdale)

        

