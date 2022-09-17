Result: 2022 Third Section National Championship of Great Britain

Result: Third Section
Adjudicators: John Maines, Brian Rostron, Sandy Smith
Set work: Sinfonietta for Brass Band (Joseph Horovitz)
1. Skelmersdale (Benjamin Coulson)
2. Jayess Newbiggin (Duncan Beckley)
3. Formby (Louise Hough MBE)
4. Ellington Colliery (Calum Hartwell)
5. Lofthouse 2000 (Lee Whitworth)
6. Ratby Co-operative Mid (Gary Perrin)
7. Cwmtawe (Wayne Pedrick)
8. Dysart Colliery (Kenneth Letham)
9. Redruth Town (David Nicholson)
10. Ocean Brass (Andy Wareham)
11. Bradwell Silver (Brian Keech)
12. Huddersfield & Ripponden (Adam Bell)
13. Kilmarnock Concert (Scott Walker)
14. City of Birmingham (Saphran Ali)
15. Olney Brass (Philip Devine)
16. Crwbin (Alex McGee)
17. Chichester City (Alfie Hughes)
Best Instrumentalist: Gemma Rowlands â€” Solo horn (Skelmersdale)