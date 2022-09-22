                 

Scholarship award for young GUS cornet star

Jake Humphrey has become the inaugural recipient of a 2022/2023 Conn-Selmer Europe scholarship scheme.

Jake
  The talented cornet star plays with Youth Brass 2000, GUS and the National Youth Band of Great Britain

Thursday, 22 September 2022

        

17-year-old Jake Humphrey, the assistant principal cornet of the GUS Band has become an inaugural recipient of a 2022/2023 Conn-Selmer Europe scholarship scheme.

The award seeks to provide professional development opportunities to outstanding and talented young musicians, with the principal cornet of Youth Brass 2000 National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain member receiving a £500 bursary credit to spend on a company product or lessons with any Conn-Selmer Artist.

In addition, awardees will be able to obtain further discounts on instruments and be given the opportunity to use a loan instrument for the period of the scholarship, as well as potentially become a Conn-Selmer artist.

Jake has recently been appointed Principal Trumpet of the Northamptonshire County Youth Concert Band and is also a member of the County Youth Orchestra.

He now performs on a 180-37 Bach Stradivarius trumpet and 184L cornet as he looks to fulfil his ambition to become a professional musician.

Prestigious

A spokesperson for Conn Selmer told 4BR: "Bach Brass Europe is delighted to announce the introduction of a new and highly prestigious annual award which will run on a rolling 12-month basis.

The Scholarship beneficiary will have the opportunity to potentially become a full artist on the Conn-Selmer artist roster once the year is complete.

Applications will be invited from musicians that would be starting their first year at Music College/University during the year of their Scholarship."

Support

Con Selmer European Vice President Charles Bozon added: "We are proud and delighted to commit to this new scholarship programme and initiative to support the UK's finest upcoming young musicians as they embark upon their first year in higher music education.

I congratulate Jake who has selected a Bach Stradivarius 184L Bb cornet as his instrument of choice for the coming year and we're excited to see where his musical journey takes him.

We will also offer continuous assistance and access to tuition and mentorship from Conn-Selmer artists, to help him develop a career as a professional musician."

The Scholarship beneficiary will have the opportunity to potentially become a full artist on the Conn-Selmer artist roster once the year is completeConn-Selmer

Congratulations

Youth Brass 2000 also offered their congratulations, with spokesperson Don Collins telling 4BR: "Jake is a fantastic player and recently moved from flugel to take up the principal cornet seat.

He demonstrated his quality playing on the recent tour in Italy and this is further recognition of his amazing talent."

        

