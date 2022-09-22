                 

New voice to spearhead Regent musical perspective

Regent Brass has appointed the talented Franklin Onyeso as its new Composer in Residence.

Regent Brass
  Franklin Onyeso has already gained critical acclaim for his works.

Thursday, 22 September 2022

        

Regent Brass has appointed Franklin Onyeso as its new Composer in Residence.

The band's initiative is aimed at encouraging young composers to write for the brass band medium, as well as developing their craftsmanship through workshops and compositions that will feature the band.

Franklin has already gained critical acclaim for his works, including recent performances of his 'The Faustian Bargain' at Chiswick House, and 'Der Totentanz' at the Royal Academy of Music.

Imagination

In 2021 'Dance of the Snags' won the MusicFirst Young Composer's Competition, with adjudicator Judith Weir describing his music as 'brave' and 'exciting to the imagination'.

His 'Fanfare for Brass Ensemble' was performed by Regent Brass during a summer concert at Westminster Abbey Gardens.

Franklin' work takes inspiration from a multitude of sources with the aim to push the boundaries of what's considered listenable while still being thoroughly enjoyable from an upcoming tuba concerto to a concertino for timpani and a double bass suite.

He is currently a student at the junior department of the Royal Academy of Music, where he studied with Edmund Jolliffe until 2022 and is currently a student of Grace-Evangeline Mason.

Exciting

Speaking about the new role he told 4BR: "It's incredibly exciting to join Regent Brass. I've recently worked closely with the band where they have been kind enough to workshop and perform some of my music — and it has been nothing short of amazing.

I'm now looking forward to writing even more music for this fabulous group!"

I've recently worked closely with the band where they have been kind enough to workshop and perform some of my music — and it has been nothing short of amazing

New voice

In response, Regent Brass MD, Alan Duguid said: "As a band which is passionate about the promotion of contemporary music and bringing new voices to the medium, I'm delighted that Franklin will be working with us.

Though at the beginning of his career, his impressive skill as a composer and compelling writing style will bring a fresh perspective to the brass band repertoire which will enrich our repertoire. We look forward to joining him on this musical journey."

        

